Diana Ross keeps getting burned on ‘Jeopardy!’

Diana Ross just can’t seem to catch a break on “Jeopardy!”

For the second time in less than four months, “Jeopardy!” contestants have grossly overestimated the singer’s age — by more than a decade.

During a recent game, a “Jeopardy!” contestant landed on the following clue under the category “A Number Between 1 and 100”: “Your standard phonograph record until the 1950s, or the age Diana Ross turned in 2022.”

The clue was a Daily Double, and contestant Jake Marvin wagered all of his winnings up to that point. He lost it all when he incorrectly guessed that Ross was 90, Yahoo Entertainment reported.

The Supremes singer is, in fact, 78.

But this isn’t the first time a “Jeopardy!” contestant has been confused about Ross’ age. During the Final Jeopardy round of a game earlier this season, two contestants both incorrectly responded with Ross to the following clue: “In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material.”

The answer was Tony Bennett.

Both of those contestants spoke out about their mistake on Twitter, apologizing to Ross’ dedicated fan base, the Deseret News previously reported.

“Deepest apologies to the iconic Diana Ross!” contestant Karen Johnson wrote. “I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something!”

“Me too!” contestant Finn Corrigan responded. “I knew she was not nearly that old but better to write something than nothing. Just glad we’re in this together.”

In any event, Ross fans are hoping this is the last time the singer’s age causes confusion on “Jeopardy!”

“I was in the #Jeopardy contestant pool a few years ago,” one user wrote. “They need to make ‘How old is Diana Ross’ a make or break eligibility question.”

future @Jeopardy contestants should learn one thing & one thing only: Diana Ross's actual age — saya (@SayaSigns) July 5, 2022

#Jeopardy contestants, I thought we'd established that Diana Ross is not in her nineties. — Brendie Vance (@BrendieVance) July 6, 2022

I was in the #Jeopardy contestant pool a few years ago. They need to make "how old is Diana Ross" a make or break eligibility question. — JemappelleAmie 🌻🌈🌊 (@Jemappelleamie) July 5, 2022