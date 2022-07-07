Subway just had a really big menu transformation

Subway just introduced a whole new way to “eat fresh.”

Driving the news: The popular sandwich chain launched a new menu called the “Subway Series,” the company’s “most extensive makeover in its nearly 60-year history,” according to CNN.



The lineup offers 12 new signature sandwiches divided into four categories with three sandwiches each: Cheesesteaks, Italianos, and Chicken and Clubs, per CNN.

What they’re saying: Subway president Trevor Haynes spoke out about the revamped menu in a press release, calling it “... the most ambitious undertaking in company history.”



“We are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon,” Haynes continued.

While the chain still offers customized subs, Subway said in the press release that the addition of pre-designed sandwiches will allow customers “to explore new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization.”

Looking back: Subway announced an updated menu last July as a part of its “Eat Fresh Refresh” promotion, including changing some ingredients and introducing new sandwiches.



The menu welcomed new types of breads and seasonings as well as fresh ingredients like mozzarella, smashed avocado and parmesan vinaigrette, per the Deseret News.

Haynes reflected on the past promotion in the company’s press release, saying, “Last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience — proof that we continue to improve and get way better.”

The controversy of the Subway menu: Subway has received backlash in the past over its menu items — specifically its bread and tuna meat.



In October 2020, the Irish Supreme Court determined that Subway’s bread is not actual bread due to its high sugar content, the Deseret News reported.

In 2021, two California residents sued Subway for fraud, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, claiming there’s not actually any real tuna fish inside Subway’s tuna, per the Deseret News.

Complex reported on the matter, citing an analysis from The New York Times, saying, “No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species,” per the Deseret News.

Free food: Subway will be giving away 1 million free sandwiches at participating locations from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 12, as a part of the new promotion and changed menu, according to the New York Post.

