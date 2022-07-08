One of Utah’s most famous soda shops just added this tiny dessert to its menu.
Driving the news: Swig, via its official Instagram account, recently announced it would be adding Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies to its menu.
- The announcement comes just one week after the drive-thru soda chain revealed a new drink flavor for the summer called “The Perfect Pear,” made with Sprite and flavored with pear, raspberry puree and fresh orange.
What they’re saying: Swig fans are overjoyed by the news, with one Instagram user even saying they think 70 cookies may not be enough.
- Fans who’ve tried the cookies have commented on Swig’s post that they are “perfect,” saying, “They’re so freaking yummy!”
Details: The new dessert is available in a 12-count “Cup” for $3.75 or a 70-count “Party Pack” for $20.
- According to its Instagram, the Swig mini cookies will be coming to Oklahoma and Texas locations soon.
- Swig’s full cookie menu includes sugar, coconut, peanut butter and funfetti cookies.
- In addition to its new summer drink, Swig recently posted that all drinks can be ordered “slushy style” for a small additional cost. “Ask to get your drink blended,” an Instagram caption reads.
- Swig got its start in 2010 in St. George in southern Utah and has since expanded into other states, including Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma, per Swig’s official website.