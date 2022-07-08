Facebook Twitter
Friday, July 8, 2022 | 
Food Entertainment

Swig now offers mini chocolate chip cookies in a cup

The new dessert is available in a 12-count ‘Cup’ for $3.75

By  Lindsey Harper
   
Patrons walk into the Swig soda shop in Draper Friday, May 20, 2016.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

One of Utah’s most famous soda shops just added this tiny dessert to its menu.

Driving the news: Swig, via its official Instagram account, recently announced it would be adding Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies to its menu.

  • The announcement comes just one week after the drive-thru soda chain revealed a new drink flavor for the summer called “The Perfect Pear,” made with Sprite and flavored with pear, raspberry puree and fresh orange.
What they’re saying: Swig fans are overjoyed by the news, with one Instagram user even saying they think 70 cookies may not be enough.

  • Fans who’ve tried the cookies have commented on Swig’s post that they are “perfect,” saying, “They’re so freaking yummy!”

Details: The new dessert is available in a 12-count “Cup” for $3.75 or a 70-count “Party Pack” for $20.

  • According to its Instagram, the Swig mini cookies will be coming to Oklahoma and Texas locations soon.
  • Swig’s full cookie menu includes sugar, coconut, peanut butter and funfetti cookies.
  • In addition to its new summer drink, Swig recently posted that all drinks can be ordered “slushy style” for a small additional cost. “Ask to get your drink blended,” an Instagram caption reads.
  • Swig got its start in 2010 in St. George in southern Utah and has since expanded into other states, including Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma, per Swig’s official website.

