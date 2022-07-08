One of Utah’s most famous soda shops just added this tiny dessert to its menu.

Driving the news: Swig, via its official Instagram account, recently announced it would be adding Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies to its menu.



The announcement comes just one week after the drive-thru soda chain revealed a new drink flavor for the summer called “The Perfect Pear,” made with Sprite and flavored with pear, raspberry puree and fresh orange.

What they’re saying: Swig fans are overjoyed by the news, with one Instagram user even saying they think 70 cookies may not be enough.



Fans who’ve tried the cookies have commented on Swig’s post that they are “perfect,” saying, “They’re so freaking yummy!”

Details: The new dessert is available in a 12-count “Cup” for $3.75 or a 70-count “Party Pack” for $20.



According to its Instagram, the Swig mini cookies will be coming to Oklahoma and Texas locations soon.

Swig’s full cookie menu includes sugar, coconut, peanut butter and funfetti cookies.

