Friday, July 8, 2022 | 
Is the Costco hot dog still $1.50?

Inflation has worked its way into the Costco food court

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnson  lottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
   
Shoppers at the Costco store in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, March 5, 2013.

Inflation has worked its way onto the Costco food court.

Charles Krupa, Associated Press

Inflation has worked its way into the Costco food court, the land of the $1.50 hot dog.

The good news is that the beloved hot dog combo — which has been in place since 1985 — remains untouched by the recent price hikes.

The bad news is that it’s going to cost you an extra dollar for a chicken bake and another 10 cents for a 20-ounce soda.

How much do food items cost at the Costco food court?

The recent price hikes are part of a national update for Costco, Business Insider reported.

“I was surprised, ’cause they never do increases on the items,” Georgina Gomez, a longtime food service worker at Costco, told the Los Angeles Times. “Once they’re out, that’s usually the price they keep.”

The chicken bake is now $3.99 — $1 more than in June, per Business Insider. The price of soda, meanwhile, has gone from $0.59 to $0.69.

But the $1.50 hot dog and soda deal, one of Costco’s biggest draws. remains intact. The company has long been dedicated to keeping the $1.50 deal — so much so that Costco founder Jim Sinegal once told Costco CEO Craig Jelinek: ”If you raise the (price of the) ... hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out,” per 425Business.

It’s a message Jelinek apparently didn’t need to hear more than once.

“We have no plans to take that hot dog above a buck fifty. End of story,” Jelinek said in January 2020, according to Business Insider.

Other popular food court items also remain untouched, including a slice of pizza for $1.99 and a rotisserie chicken for $4.99, Eat This, Not That reported.

Other Costco news

Costco is currently facing a lawsuit over alleged mistreatment of the chickens used for its $4.99 rotisserie chickens, the Deseret News reported. The lawsuit was filed last month.

