A bitter taste: Protesters crash Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s dinner at D.C. restaurant

Some abortion rights activists are riled up and willing to target the conservative justices on the Supreme Court. The first one to be targeted was Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Driving the news: Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, when protesters arrived and called the manager to ask him to kick Kavanaugh out of the restaurant, Politico reported.

Details: The activist group ShutDownDC later tweeted that Kavanaugh had sneaked out the back of the restaurant.



“Morton’s should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women,” the post said.

In another tweet, the group requested D.C.’s service workers to message them about sightings in the city of any of the justices that voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We’ll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message,” the tweet added.

What they’re saying: Neither Kavanaugh nor the court had official comments on the matter. Per Politico’s reports, the justice ate a full meal but left before dessert.



But the restaurant was reportedly outraged about the incident, stating that all patrons, including the Supreme Court justice, were “unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner,” per the report.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing that President Joe Biden condemns “any intimidation of judges” but not “peaceful protests.”

“People have a right to privacy, but people also have a right to be able to protest peacefully,” she added.

Worth noting: “Everyone who works in or runs a restaurant knows that a lot of Americans are scared and angry about recent events and are feeling compelled to stand up and shout about it in the streets,” Virginia restaurant owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post.