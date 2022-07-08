Facebook Twitter
Utah football gets commitment from 4-star athlete Carlos Wilson

Wilson is the second-highest rated commit in Utah’s 2023 recruiting class.

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
   
The University of Utah picked up its 11th commitment for the 2023 football recruiting class Friday, from four-star athlete Carlos Wilson.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah’s football program is not slowing down the recruiting trail. Not even a little bit.

After reeling in six commitments in June and another two to start July, the Utes have added yet another commit to their 2023 class.

On Friday, four-star athlete Carlos Wilson announced over social media that he has committed to Utah.

Per 247 Sports’ Composite rating, Wilson is the second-highest rated commit in Utah’s class.

Rated a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, and a three-star recruit by Rivals, Wilson chose the Utes over offers from 13 other schools, including nearly the entire Pac-12, excluding only Stanford and UCLA.

Wilson has offers from 11 Power Five programs in total, per 247 Sports, including reigning ACC champion Pittsburgh.

Rated the 23rd-best athlete prospect in the country and the 24th-best overall prospect in California, Wilson has been a standout at Inderkum High School in Sacramento.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Wilson has played on both sides of the ball in high school — at wide receiver and cornerback — but has made the biggest impact primarily on offense.


Wilson is the 11th commit in Utah’s 2023 recruiting class and the third from California.

