Utah’s football program is not slowing down the recruiting trail. Not even a little bit.

After reeling in six commitments in June and another two to start July, the Utes have added yet another commit to their 2023 class.

On Friday, four-star athlete Carlos Wilson announced over social media that he has committed to Utah.

Per 247 Sports’ Composite rating, Wilson is the second-highest rated commit in Utah’s class.

Rated a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, and a three-star recruit by Rivals, Wilson chose the Utes over offers from 13 other schools, including nearly the entire Pac-12, excluding only Stanford and UCLA.

Wilson has offers from 11 Power Five programs in total, per 247 Sports, including reigning ACC champion Pittsburgh.

Rated the 23rd-best athlete prospect in the country and the 24th-best overall prospect in California, Wilson has been a standout at Inderkum High School in Sacramento.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Wilson has played on both sides of the ball in high school — at wide receiver and cornerback — but has made the biggest impact primarily on offense.

