Utah, Weber State reportedly meeting again in football. Here’s when

Utah and Weber State, despite playing in different subdivisions of college football, are no strangers to playing each other.

It will happen again, as fbschedules.com reported that the Utes will host the Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Aug. 30, 2029.

Utah owns a 6-0 series record against Weber State, and the two teams will play in 2023.

The Wildcats will receive a $672,000 payout from Utah for playing the game, according to fbschedules.com.

It wasn’t that long ago that the two in-state teams met: the Utes beat Weber State 40-17 in the 2021 season opener.

Utah also beat the Wildcats in 1978, 1984, 2008, 2013 and 2018.