Friday, July 8, 2022 | 
College Football Sports Utah Football

Utah, Weber State reportedly meeting again in football. Here’s when

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
Utah Utes defensive tackle Tennessee Pututau pressures Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron on Sept. 2, 2021.

Utah Utes defensive tackle Tennessee Pututau (99) pressures Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron (10) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Utah and Weber State, who are scheduled to play each other in 2023, will also play a game in 2029, according to fbschedules.com.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah and Weber State, despite playing in different subdivisions of college football, are no strangers to playing each other.

It will happen again, as fbschedules.com reported that the Utes will host the Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Aug. 30, 2029.

Utah owns a 6-0 series record against Weber State, and the two teams will play in 2023.

The Wildcats will receive a $672,000 payout from Utah for playing the game, according to fbschedules.com.

It wasn’t that long ago that the two in-state teams met: the Utes beat Weber State 40-17 in the 2021 season opener.

Utah also beat the Wildcats in 1978, 1984, 2008, 2013 and 2018.

