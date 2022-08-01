Deshaun Watson reportedly suspended six games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

Deshaun Watson will reportedly serve a six-game suspension this season after a judge ruled Monday that the quarterback had violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who started his career with the Houston Texans but was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter tweeted the news within seconds of each other Monday morning. Each credited sources aware of the judicial proceedings.

Watson “was suspended six games; he was not fined, per source,” tweeted Schefter, who works for ESPN.

The ruling was handed down by former U.S. district court Judge Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly appointed to oversee the disciplinary case by the league and the NFL Players Association. “She conducted a three-day hearing in Delaware that concluded June 30, then had each side submit a post-hearing brief,” The Washington Post reported.

In anticipation of the ruling coming Monday, the players association tweeted Sunday that they would “stand by” the decision, regardless of what it said. “We call on the NFL to do the same,” the statement said, which was joined by Watson.

The NFL has three days to decide whether to appeal Robinson’s decision, Schefter said.

Watson has denied the allegations against him, and he “has not been charged with a crime,” the Post reported.