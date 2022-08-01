One of the Utah Jazz’s most intriguing summer leaguers is heading to the Boston Celtics

Throughout this summer, Bruno Caboclo has been an interesting name on the Utah Jazz’s radar, as he first participated in a team free agent minicamp and then was on the team’s summer league roster, where he played quite well.

Well, Caboclo will reportedly be moving east to try to revive his NBA career for real.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Caboclo has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics.

Free agent Bruno Caboclo has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics and will compete for a roster spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2022

The 6-foot-9, 218-pound Caboclo has been a journeyman in the NBA since being an out-of-the-box choice by the Toronto Raptors with the 20th pick in the 2014 NBA draft, when draft analyst Fran Fraschilla infamously declared that the Brazilian was “two years away from being two years away” from being able to make an impact.

He was with the Raptors until 2018, but since then has had stints with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and teams in France and Brazil before joining the Jazz for summer league.

In two games in the Salt Lake City Summer League for the Jazz, Caboclo averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game, and then in three games in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, he averaged exactly 9 points and 6.3 rebounds.