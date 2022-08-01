A historic season of ‘Jeopardy!’ is over. Here’s what to expect now

A historic “Jeopardy!” season that saw an unprecedented string of super champions has come to a close.

Starting Monday, “Jeopardy!” is airing reruns during the offseason. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

Why is ‘Jeopardy!’ airing reruns right now?

Season 38 of “Jeopardy!” ended on July 29, and filming is now underway for the upcoming season, which will be hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. For the offseason, “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Michael Davies and other producers have selected six weeks worth of their favorite episodes from the past season to air in the meantime, according to a statement from Davies.

This includes some of the season’s closest games as well as appearances from the several champions that had massive winning streaks.

When does the new season of ‘Jeopardy!’ begin?

“Jeopardy!” fans can expect to see new episodes of the quiz show when Season 39 begins on Sept. 12, Newsweek reported.

“Jeopardy!” has already welcomed back live audiences for filming — and tickets for some of the first shows back have already sold out. Currently, tickets for the taping on Sept. 14 are still available, according to the show’s website.

Who is hosting ‘Jeopardy!’?

“Jeopardy!” has announced that Jennings will kick off hosting the new season from September through December. Bialik will then take over as host in January, although it’s unclear how long she will host due to her commitments to the sitcom “Call Me Kat.”

In addition, Jennings will host the greatly anticipated Tournament of Champions that will feature several contestants from this current season who have had spectacular runs: Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach and Ryan Long. Bialik, meanwhile, will host “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship and other new tournaments, the Deseret News reported.