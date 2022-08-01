BYU football lands another commitment from a tight end, this one closer to home

It’s still a busy time for college football recruiting in the days leading up to fall camp and the quickly approaching 2022 season.

And BYU is cashing in again, as East High tight end Matthew Fredrick committed to the Cougars’ 2023 recruiting class on Monday.

Fredrick is rated a three-star talent and the No. 14-ranked prospect in the state of Utah in 247 Sports’ rankings. He doesn’t have a star rating in Rivals’ ratings.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Fredrick had eight receptions for 131 yards last season, according to the Deseret News database.

Fredrick joins a BYU 2023 recruiting class headlined by Jackson Bowers, a four-star tight end prospect out of Arizona who committed to the program less than two weeks ago.