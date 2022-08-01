Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 1, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Cougars

Taysom Hill is sidelined by injury again. But it’s not his Lisfranc

The former BYU quarterback suffered a rib injury during New Orleans Saints practice last week

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

When the New Orleans Saints opened training camp last week, one player notably absent from the physically unable to perform list was Taysom Hill.

The utility player whose primary focus this season will be playing tight end was on the practice field to start camp, months after his 2021 season ended with a Lisfranc injury.

That injury was expected to keep him away from the field to start the year, but he was there for the opening of fall camp.

The former dual-threat BYU quarterback, though, did run into another injury-related delay to his development. 

Last Friday, Saints coach Dennis Allen said Hill suffered a rib injury in practice that will keep him “out for a little bit.”

“He got hit in the ribs yesterday, and he’s going to be out for a little bit,” Allen said, when asked about his absence. “He’s out with an injury today, and it’s not anything to do with the foot.”

Hill was still absent Monday, several media members observed during their open practice.

It’s the latest in what’s been an injury-filled year for Hill.

Among them, he’s dealt with a concussion, a plantar fascia injury and also an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand that he played through down the stretch of the 2021 season.

Then, the Lisfranc injury in his left foot happened in the team’s season finale, a game where New Orleans still held hopes of making the playoffs going into the contest.

Allen told reporters last week that Hill — who has gone 7-2 as the Saints’ starting quarterback in relief over the past two seasons — will fill more than just a tight end role for the team.

“I think he’s going to provide multiple roles for us,” Allen said. He’ll be “working with the tight end grouping. But yet he’ll still take some snaps from the quarterback position.”

New Orleans’ Adam Trautman described what it’s like having Hill in the team’s tight end room. Hill, who’s played a variety of positions on offense and special teams for the Saints over the past five seasons, has 34 career receptions for 388 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Taysom in the room is awesome,” Trautman told media last Thursday. “Like I said, physically he’s terrific. But mentally, that’s a whole ‘nother level that he brings to the room.”

