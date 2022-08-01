This Zach Wilson throw at Jets practice brought back memories of his BYU pro day

Zach Wilson’s rocket arm was on full display during BYU Pro Day back in 2021, when the future New York Jet rolled left, set his feet and threw across his body for a long completion that sailed more than 50 yards through the air during one drill.

On Monday, the second-year pro and No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft showed off that arm talent again.

During the first play of the Jets’ 11-on-11 drills, Wilson pulled a similar move, rolling left away from the rush, set his feet, then launched a pass downfield for Elijah Moore on a 70–yard touchdown strike.

It was a moment that immediately went viral.

Not surprisingly, a member of the Jets staff likened the two passes when he spliced them back-to-back for a video made for social media.

Pretty cool to see the direct correlation between Zach Wilson's viral pro day throw and today's throw from practice. pic.twitter.com/m4kAvbKI6P — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) August 1, 2022

There has been plenty of positive buzz surrounding Wilson heading into his sophomore NFL season, as he tries to shake off a rusty rookie campaign where New York went just 4-13.

Outside of that pass, though, it was a tough day for Wilson and the Jets’ first-team offense on Monday in the team’s first day in full pads.

During 11-on-11 drills, Wilson completed just 4 of 8 passes and the team’s offensive line struggled to protect him, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

“The constant pressure is concerning, but Wilson was handling it better at the start of camp than he has the last two practices,” Rosenblatt wrote.

His head coach, though, continued to show confidence in how the 22-year-old quarterback is progressing.

“Dissecting every play with him I think — especially in this market — is a very, very difficult thing to live up to,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said, per the New York Daily News. “But at the same time, he’s already taken those steps and I think he’s gotten a lot better and I think in due time people are going to see it.”

