Does BYU football have the most interesting schedule in the entire country this year?

This fall will mark the last time the BYU Cougars football program will have a hodgepodge schedule that has been a trademark of the team’s era as an independent.

Last week, ESPN’s Chris Low put together a list of superlative schedules around the country, and he gave that independent schedule the nod for the most interesting in the nation.

Low’s observations that led him to this conclusion:

The “highlight” is the Oct. 8 game against Notre Dame in Las Vegas, followed by Arkansas at home the next week (Arkansas won Low’s award for toughest overall Power 5 schedule).

Low gave “a tip of the cap” to BYU’s travel department, as the Cougars fly across the country twice (for a Sept. 3 game against USF in Tampa and an Oct. 22 contest against Liberty in Virginia).

Low noted that BYU also has road games against Oregon (Sept. 17), Stanford (Nov. 26) and Boise State (Nov. 5), as well as a home game against future Big 12 opponent Baylor (Sept. 10).

Other notes from Low that may be of interest to fans in Utah:

