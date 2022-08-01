The Big 12-Big East Battle is going to continue when BYU is in the league

Once the BYU Cougars join the Big 12, the men’s basketball team is going to take part in one of the more interesting early season traditions in college basketball.

The Big 12 and Big East conferences announced Monday that they have extended the Big 12-Big East Battle two additional years, through the 2024-25 season.

The Battle — a scheduling agreement or alliance that has been in effect since 2019-20 — annually pits Big 12 teams against Big East teams in non-conference competition in November and December.

Both conferences have added or will be adding new schools shortly — the Big 12 notably is adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, while the Big East welcomed UConn back into the fold in 2020 — so the Battle will increase from 10 matchups to 11 matchups during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Per the announcement, the Big 12 will host six games in 2023-24, while the Big East will host six games in 2024-25.

Matchups are jointly determined by the conferences, and the designated home teams get to choose the venue. Contests are televised on either ESPN networks (Big 12 rights holder) or Fox networks (Big East rights holder).

Here is the schedule for the upcoming 2022 Big 12-Big East Battle:

