Are Choco Tacos coming back? Here’s how you can make your own

The Choco Taco, an ice cream taco sold by Klondike, was officially discontinued last month. According to The Guardian, Klondike discontinued this beloved American ice cream treat due to a rise in demand and supply chain issues.

The founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, tweeted that he would like to buy the rights to the Choco Taco to preserve this treat for future generations.

Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods. https://t.co/eXsmoR8kIV — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) July 25, 2022

But as of Aug. 8, the Choco Taco might be coming back. People magazine reported that due to its popularity, Klondike is working on bringing the chocolate taco dessert back. The Klondike Twitter account has replied to fans’ tweets and confirmed the news.

We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so we're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years! — Klondike (@Klondikebar) August 9, 2022

What is a Choco Taco?

A Choco Taco is an ice cream taco. Basically, it’s a waffle cone that has been molded like a taco shell. Inside the shell is reduced-fat vanilla ice cream with fudge, with a milk chocolate coating and a sprinkle of peanuts on top.

How can you make your own Choco Taco?

After scouring the internet for the best homemade Choco Taco recipes, I drew inspiration from A Cozy Kitchen and will relay to you the most efficient recipe, so that you can make these at home while Klondike puts them back on the freezer shelves.

