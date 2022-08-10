Trump bags wins in Tuesday’s primaries

One of the few House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump conceded, and Wisconsin Democrats selected a challenger they hope can win in one of November’s tightest Senate races.

Here’s what else happened in Tuesday’s primary elections:

Washington Republican punished for impeachment vote

After a week of tallying votes, Washington Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler — a Republican who voted to impeach the former president — conceded in her reelection campaign, The Associated Press reported. She joins Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., as the third House Republican to lose in primaries after voting in favor of impeaching Trump.

The winner, Joe Kent, a Green Beret who was endorsed by Trump, will face Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in November. The district leans heavily Republican, giving Kent an edge in that race.

Another Trump-Pence proxy war in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Republican primary for governor featured a pair of rival candidates endorsed by Trump and his running mate and vice president, Mike Pence. Trump’s candidate, Tim Michels, bested Pence-endorsee Rebecca Kleefisch, and will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes cruised to victory in the Democratic primary for Senate, setting him up for a race against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican who Democrats think may be vulnerable this fall.

Other races

In Minnesota, incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar, a well-known progressive Democrat, won a tightly contested primary against Don Samuels, a moderate, per CNN.

Democrat Becca Balint and Republican Liam Madden won their respective primaries for Vermont’s sole congressional seat, and will face each other in the general election. If elected, Balint will be the first woman elected to the House in Vermont’s history.

