This Utah dancer could win $100,000 on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

“So You Think You Can Dance” is down to its final two competitors, and a dancer from Utah has a shot at walking away with the $100,000 prize.

Who is competing on the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ 2022 finale?

The “So You Think You Can Dance” competition is down to two: Contemporary dancer Keaton Kermode and ballroom dancer Alexis Warr Burton. During the season finale Wednesday night, the dancers will each perform five routines: a group dance, a solo performance and three duets, Newsweek reported.

Although the judges will provide feedback for each routine, the audience will ultimately decide the season winner.

Who is ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ dancer Alexis Warr?

Burton started training at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem, Utah — the same studio where Derek Hough and “Dancing with the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson studied — when she was 6, the Deseret News previously reported.

The Orem studio has seen massive success with its dancers. In 2014, Burton competed on “America’s Got Talent” as a dance captain with the Center Stage Dance Troupe, a group featuring dancers ages 12 through 17.

In 2018, 11 teens from the studio — including Burton — competed on the second season of NBC’s “World of Dance,” a competition Hough helped judge, per the Deseret News. Charity Anderson and Andres Penate, a duo from the studio, ended up earning the first perfect score in the show’s history and walked away the third-place winners that season.

In 2019, Burton, who grew up in Highland, joined Hough for his first solo tour.

“Alexis Warr is a powerful dancer,” Hough said when he announced his tour. “She is known for her athletic ability and artistic flare. She’s a versatile dancer who has trained in ballet, contemporary, hip hop, jazz, tap, gymnastics, and ballroom since she was 6 (Love Versatility!!) at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Utah. (Which also happens to be the same studio I grew up in.)”

“When I was asked to join the tour, I didn’t believe it at first,” Burton previously told the Deseret News. “It took a moment to sink in. I couldn’t wait. Afterwards I started crying and was on cloud nine.”

Now, Burton is again in the national spotlight. On Wednesday, she could win $100,000 and be crowned “America’s favorite dancer” on “So You Think You Can Dance.” Although Utah dancers have had a strong presence on the show over the years, only one has won: Sabra Johnson on Season 3 in 2007.

Burton has a really good shot at becoming the second.

“A literal dream come true,” the dancer recently shared on Instagram. “I am so extremely grateful and excited to have made it to the Finals.”

When is the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 17 finale?

The “So You Think You Can Dance” finale airs on Fox Wednesday night at 8 p.m. MT.