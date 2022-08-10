Here’s what we know about the suspect in the Albuquerque killings of 4 Muslim men

Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested by Albuquerque police Tuesday and later charged with the murder of two Muslim men on July 26 and Aug. 1.

Police said they do not have sufficient evidence at this time to charge Syed for two other murders in the last nine months that they believe are related. One occurred Nov. 7, 2021, and the most recent was on Aug. 5.

Police had flagged a gray Volkswagon as likely linked to the killings and said they received multiple tips from the community. They followed Syed as he was leaving his residence in a gray Volkswagon Jetta.

Police apprehended the suspect 115 miles away, in Santa Rosa, New Mexico, halfway to the Texas border, The New York Times reported.

Two guns that match casings from the two murders he’s been charged with were linked to the suspect, according to police: a firearm in his home and a handgun in his car.

According to KRQE News, the suspect has lived with his family in southeast Albuquerque, the area where the shootings took place, since 2016 when he immigrated from Afghanistan.

He worked as a trucker and identified as a Muslim, but was from a different branch of the Islamic faith than at least three of the victims.

The Albuquerque police said “an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings.” They are not calling it a hate crime.

Syed’s wife and daughter said that he knew at least three of the victims somewhat, KRQE News reported.

According to The New York Times, his daughter had married a Shiite Muslim, of which her Sunni Muslim father, the suspect, did not approve.

Over the years, there have been several domestic violence charges against Syed, all of which were dismissed, as reported by KRQE News.

Recently, things had started to get better between them, the daughter, Lubna Syed, told CNN.

She also told KRQE News that the suspect was home when the murders occurred.

“I believe they will release my father. He didn’t do anything,” said Lubna Syed.

The arrest affidavit, according to CNN, states that Syed denied any involvement in the shootings of the four Muslim men and that police have no definite motive.