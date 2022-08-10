Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 | 
Utah Football College Football Sports

These players with Utah ties are some of the biggest ‘freaks’ in college football

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE These players with Utah ties are some of the biggest ‘freaks’ in college football
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) finds an opening in the line as BYU and Utah play an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) finds an opening in the line as BYU and Utah play an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Each year for almost the last 20, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman has compiled a list of the biggest “freaks” in college football before the season begins.

Feldman writes that his goal is “to spotlight the players who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities that wow even those who observe gifted athletes every day,” and he indicates that he enlists the help of a large group of people to compile his list.

Feldman’s 2022 list of 100 players was released Wednesday, and two with Utah ties are on it — former high school star Noah Sewell, who now plays linebacker for the Oregon Ducks, and Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard.

Sewell came in at No. 42, and Bernard is No. 70. Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mazi Smith tops the list.

Related

After noting Sewell’s stats last season following a 2020 campaign in which he was the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, Feldman wrote, “The 6-2, 260-pound junior has great movement skills, topping out at 20.85 mph on the GPS. He also bench pressed 425 this offseason, did 655 pounds on the sumo deadlift and power-cleaned 345.”

As for Bernard, Feldman wrote of his emergency fill-in at cornerback in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, and then after citing his stats from last season, wrote, “The 6-0, 202-pound sophomore broad-jumped 10-912, clocked 4.42 in the 40 and vertical-jumped 3814. Teammate Clark Phillips gushed about Bernard’s Freak credentials, pointing out the guy who is barely 6 feet can do 360 dunks.”

Next Up In Sports
The top recruits to watch in Utah high school football this season
High school girls soccer: Woods Cross offense brings pressure to upset Murray, 3-0
High school girls soccer: Tuesday highlights include OT wins for American Fork and Farmington
After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series
Is bar higher for Jaren Hall this season than in 2021?
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger