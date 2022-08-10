Facebook Twitter
BYU, Utah both make top 6 in basketball recruiting battle for 4-star prospect Keanu Dawes

The talented big man is the nephew of former BYU basketball player Derek Dawes

Keanu Dawes, a four-star basketball prospect out of Texas, announced that BYU and Utah are among his final six in his recruitment.

BYU and Utah are both still in the running for an elite four-star basketball prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Keanu Dawes named both schools — along with Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Rice — as programs still in contention for his services in a social media post Wednesday.

Dawes is a 6-foot-8 forward from Houston, Texas, rated just outside the top 100 (No. 103) in 247 Sports’ composite national rankings.

He received scholarship offers from both BYU and Utah last month, and has nearly 20 offers in total, according to 247 Sports.

Dawes is the nephew of former BYU basketball player Derek Dawes (he played for the Cougars in the early 2000s) and lived in Utah until he was 9, according to Vanquish the Foe’s Robby McCombs.

