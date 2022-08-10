Will Jordan Love’s training camp consistency translate over into preseason?

It’s been a good training camp thus far for third-year Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

The former Utah State star, and the Packers’ first-round draft pick in 2020, has earned praise from both his coaches and the media during camp, and those encouraging words extended by the franchise’s general manager on Wednesday.

“I think he’s really stacked days and I think you’re starting to see a little more consistency,” Brian Gutekunst said during a press conference, per NBC Sports, two days ahead of the Packers’ preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think you always saw the flashes. I think you’re seeing more consistent day-to-day decision-making, confidence in letting it loose when he sees it and not hesitating or maybe thinking twice.”

Love has had limited situations to play in the past, after his rookie season was impacted by COVID-19 — the NFL canceled the preseason that year — and he missed time during the 2021 preseason with a shoulder injury.

“I know (Packers head coach Matt LaFleur) talked a lot about just kind of things are slowing down for him a little bit. But one of the things I’ve seen is when he recognizes it, trusting it, and then just really kind of being more violent with his throws, or more intent in what he’s doing,” Gutekunst said.

Love will earn the start against the 49ers on Friday (6:30 p.m. MDT) in a game that will be televised on the NFL Network.

During the 2021 preseason, Love completed 68.5% of his passes for 271 yards, one touchdown and one interception in just about a game and a half of play.

He also started one game during the regular season last year, when All-Pro Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 13-7 loss to Kansas City.

Friday’s game gives Love another chance to show the Packers what he can do with live game reps, one year before the team must decide what to do with his fifth-year option.

“Certainly, we’d like to score,” Gutekunst said, of his expectations for Love this weekend. “But I think just be productive with the opportunities you’re given. Every play, there’s going to be different opportunities and just making the right decisions, getting in and out of the huddle, but making plays when they’re there to be made.”

