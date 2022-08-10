Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 | 
NFL Sports Utah State Football

Will Jordan Love’s training camp consistency translate over into preseason?

The former first-round draft pick will start for the Packers in their preseason opener this week

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Will Jordan Love’s training camp consistency translate over into preseason?
Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love runs a drill at the NFL football team’s practice field.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love runs a drill at the NFL team’s practice field Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

Morry Gash, Associated Press

It’s been a good training camp thus far for third-year Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

The former Utah State star, and the Packers’ first-round draft pick in 2020, has earned praise from both his coaches and the media during camp, and those encouraging words extended by the franchise’s general manager on Wednesday.

“I think he’s really stacked days and I think you’re starting to see a little more consistency,” Brian Gutekunst said during a press conference, per NBC Sports, two days ahead of the Packers’ preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. 

“I think you always saw the flashes. I think you’re seeing more consistent day-to-day decision-making, confidence in letting it loose when he sees it and not hesitating or maybe thinking twice.” 

Related

Love has had limited situations to play in the past, after his rookie season was impacted by COVID-19 — the NFL canceled the preseason that year — and he missed time during the 2021 preseason with a shoulder injury.

“I know (Packers head coach Matt LaFleur) talked a lot about just kind of things are slowing down for him a little bit. But one of the things I’ve seen is when he recognizes it, trusting it, and then just really kind of being more violent with his throws, or more intent in what he’s doing,” Gutekunst said.

Love will earn the start against the 49ers on Friday (6:30 p.m. MDT) in a game that will be televised on the NFL Network.

During the 2021 preseason, Love completed 68.5% of his passes for 271 yards, one touchdown and one interception in just about a game and a half of play.

He also started one game during the regular season last year, when All-Pro Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 13-7 loss to Kansas City.

Friday’s game gives Love another chance to show the Packers what he can do with live game reps, one year before the team must decide what to do with his fifth-year option.

“Certainly, we’d like to score,” Gutekunst said, of his expectations for Love this weekend. “But I think just be productive with the opportunities you’re given. Every play, there’s going to be different opportunities and just making the right decisions, getting in and out of the huddle, but making plays when they’re there to be made.”

Next Up In Utah State
Former Washington State football coach reportedly files wrongful termination claim over vaccine ouster
Will Notre Dame remain an independent in football and for how long? Does the Big Ten beckon?
Will Zach Wilson and Britain Covey pass their first preseason test? They face each other this week
The top recruits to watch in Utah high school football this season
Chase Hansen is back with the New Orleans Saints
Coaches preseason poll just missed ending a Utah-related college football streak