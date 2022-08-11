Utes maintaining focus on work at hand during dog days of August

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Utah is in the middle of Week 2 of fall camp, and the season is still a few weeks away, but the program has already made history.

Monday morning, the USA Today coaches poll was released and the Utes received their highest preseason ranking ever — No. 8.

Yes, expectations are sky-high for Utah, which is the defending Pac-12 champ and picked to repeat in 2022. The Utes are also considered a contender for the College Football Playoff.

Utah coaches and players are working to prepare for the season, which kicks off Sept. 3 at Florida. They know that being a preseason top-10 team is sign of respect. But they don’t want their ranking to be a distraction.

“Don’t get me wrong. It’s an honor that they view us as a top-10 team. And I believe that we are a top-10 team. Shoot, I believe we are a top-five team,” said wide receiver Devaughn Vele. “But it’s one of those things where we don’t want that to be in the front of our mind. The front of our mind should be that Florida game. Going 1-0. That’s our weekly goal.”

We’re approaching the dog days of August. There’s still a lot of work to do before the trip to Gainesville.

“We’ve got all of this week and all of next week. Then school starts,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “The game is still far out there. We’ve got to stay focused and mentally tough. We’ve got to continue to grind. That’s what it is right now.”

In case you missed it

ESPN’s Heather Dinich identified Utah as one of four teams in the country that has the best chance of cracking the College Football Playoff for the first time. Dinich ranked the Utes as the second-most likely of the four to reach the CFP, behind Texas A&M and ahead of Pac-12 foe USC and Oklahoma State.

Numbers game

8: Where Utah landed in the USA Today coaches preseason poll, its highest preseason ranking ever.

14: Where Utah was ranked in the preseason poll in 2019, its previous highest preseason ranking.

From the archives

Extra points

Fanalyst

This puts Utah in position to fulfill high expectations and do some serious damage this year. Well done. Well earned.

— Crazy in California

If Covey wasn’t built like a bowling pin (bottom heavy) and had an upper body that could be built up, he’d be a lock in the NFL. He is just so small, like tiny. But, he’s that good of a playmaker, a great locker room presence, and is incredibly smart ... somebody will snarf him up and he may make a team for a few years ... who knows?

— Utah-Hawaii Alum

(Cam Rising is) going to be fun to watch. I really like his swagger. Good luck in Gainesville. If Utah and Oregon can show well against Florida and Georgia it would take the SEC down a peg and that would be good for all college football in my opinion.

— Groucho Marks

Up next

Aug. 10 | 7 p.m. | Soccer | vs. Idaho State | @Salt Lake City

Sept. 3 | 5 p.m. | Football | vs. Florida | @Gainesville, Florida | ESPN