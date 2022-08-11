Although linebacker Ben Bywater was entering his third year in program, only diehard BYU football fans were familiar with him at the beginning of last season, and some only because his name is fun to say.

When the 2021 season was over, however, the product of Salt Lake City’s Olympus High School was almost a household name. He led the Cougars in tackles with 102 takedowns, 34 more than fellow linebacker Max Tooley.

Why is Bywater’s case important?

Because if Bywater, Tooley, Payton Wilgar or Keenan Pili are injured again in 2022, as the latter two were in 2021, BYU will need another Bywater-type linebacker to step in.

Will they be up to the task?

“I am going to be real; I really do believe in those guys. I am not just saying it. We got a lot of guys that can do it. We will be fine.” — BYU linebacker Ben Bywater on the backups at his position

Bywater, Pili, defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki and linebackers coach Kevin Clune all nodded their heads affirmatively when that question was posed to them recently.

“I am going to be real; I really do believe in those guys. I am not just saying it. We got a lot of guys that can do it,” Bywater said last week, clicking off the names of the candidates. “We will be fine.”

According to the depth chart BYU published in June, Bywater’s backups at the Will linebacker spot are redshirt junior Jackson Kaufusi and sophomore Josh Wilson, Zach Wilson’s younger brother.

Pili’s backup at the Mike linebacker position is redshirt senior Pepe Tanuvasa, who played defensive end last year and seemingly excelled at that role, especially as a pass rusher.

Tuiaki said Tanuvasa was moved there last spring due to “a different need at a different time” and has been solid at his new spot through five practices of preseason training camp.

“It is a guy that has the ability to drop, but also the ability to rush, so Pepe brings us different strengths in different ways. We need him at Mike backer this fall, so that’s why we moved him,” Tuiaki said.

Tanuvasa, who transferred from Navy a couple years ago, says it wasn’t his idea, but he’s happy to do whatever coaches want in his final season in Provo.

“That’s what I had played growing up and in high school, as well as at Navy. I think that’s just a natural fit with what we are trying to do on defense this year,” he said.

Clune said the move was discussed by the entire coaching staff and approved by head coach Kalani Sitake.

“Every day, we say, ‘Who are our best 11? Who are our best 20? Who are guys that (should) have a role, whether it is a third down package or a goal line package?’” he said. “We are trying to find the best place for Pepe to be a part of everything.”

The offseason depth chart lists senior Chaz Ah You and redshirt junior Tooley as co-starters at the Flash linebacker spot. However, Ah You hasn’t been participating in fall camp because he hasn’t been cleared to return from an injury that has kept him out since midway through last season.

Wilgar plays the Rover linebacker spot. His backup is listed as redshirt junior Tavita (pronounced: Kuh-Vee-Kuh) Gagnier, who missed all of last year with an Achilles tendon tear but draws rave reviews from teammates whenever his name is mentioned.

“Tavita has done a good job,” said Tuiaki. “He looks really, really good. He has had a good fall camp so far.”

Clune said Gagnier has good speed for a 6-foot-3, 225-pound man.

“He has worked tremendously hard when he was injured,” Clune said. “He has got speed. He played (defensive back) in high school, and has really put on strength in his off time. He used it really well. He put on upper body strength, lower body strength.”

Clune said coaches are eager to see what Gagnier can do. Earlier in his career, a torn pectoral muscle kept him off the field.

“He has been in the meeting rooms, watching practice, so he is not like a fresh, brand new guy, even though he hasn’t seen much time,” Clune said. “He knows what to do. He is mentally there.”

Other linebackers in camp trying to make the two-deep include recently returned missionaries Logan Pili (Keenan’s brother), Michael Daley, Tate Romney (receiver Gunner Romney’s brother) and Bodie Schoonover.

Veteran Morgan Pyper made a start in 2021 and is also hoping to crack the depth chart as a redshirt junior.

“We have a bunch of RMs who have really showed up,” Bywater said. “The future is bright.”

Tuiaki said that Bywater and Tooley picked up valuable experience last year that will make them more “dynamic” this year, and more versatile.

“We have good players at those spots,” Tuiaki said. “I think that room is doing a really good job right now, and Kalani and Clune are doing a good job managing it.”

Said Keenan Pili: “I am really, really confident that the backups are ready to roll. Jackson Kaufusi and Pepe Tanuvasa have made plays in big games and have experience. That’s really valuable.”

Tanuvasa has already graduated from the Marriott School of Business, in finance, and is interning at Peak Capital in Provo this fall.

“I am looking to land an acquisitions analyst role in private equity,” he said, confirming he’s moving on and not even thinking about giving pro football a shot. “This is definitely it for me.”

Playing time, or not.

