Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 11, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

‘Make your reps count’; Utah coach Kyle Whittingham’s case for persevering rather than entering the transfer portal

That Rose Bowl game serves as a reminder that because of injuries, or for other reasons, it might be best for players to be patient.

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE ‘Make your reps count’; Utah coach Kyle Whittingham’s case for persevering rather than entering the transfer portal
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) passes during the game against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Barnes threw a game-tying touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) passes during the game against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Barnes threw a game-tying touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Going into last year’s Rose Bowl, Utah’s defensive secondary had been decimated by injuries. 

The Utes were so thin that running back Micah Bernard played at one cornerback position — something he hadn’t done since high school — against the high-powered Ohio State offense.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, played without four key players who opted out of the bowl game because they had declared for the NFL draft. 

In this day and age of the transfer portal, it’s easy for players buried on the third team on the depth chart to seek greener pastures, but that Rose Bowl game serves as a reminder that because of injuries, or for other reasons, it might be best for players to be patient, remain in the program and keep working hard.

A player’s opportunity could come — and it’s important to be ready for it.

Related

That’s a lesson that Utah coach Kyle Whittingham teaches his players — to focus on taking advantage of opportunities to get better consistently. 

“That’s something we talk about all the time. You’re only a snap or two away from being in there,” he said. “As long as you make your reps count — don’t count your reps, make your reps count, then when you get your opportunity, take it and run with it.”

Take quarterback Bryson Barnes, who started the season way down on the depth chart but ended up playing in the Rose Bowl when Cam Rising went down with an injury. In fact, Barnes threw a game-tying touchdown pass late in the game. 

“I did know that if Cam were to go down, I would be the next guy up,” Barnes said recently. “That whole bowl prep week, I just had a weird feeling that I was going in in the biggest game Utah has ever played in.

“I was like, ‘Oh, man.’ Not that that changed my preparation leading up to the game. You’ve got to prepare that way regardless because that could have happened the first week he started against Washington State. It could have happened at any given moment. You’ve just got to be prepared for when that moment comes.”

Next Up In University of Utah
Tyler Huntley was great in the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason opener. Twitter reacted
How Utah WR Devaughn Vele and CB Clark Phillips III are making each other better
Former Utes cornerback Brian Allen is back in the NFL after a stint in the USFL
How many years in a row has Utah football been ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll?
Utes maintaining focus on work at hand during dog days of August
3 of the Pac-12’s top 6 players have Utah ties, according to one expert