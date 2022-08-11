‘They don’t look at us like we’re real people,’ says Zach Wilson about online chatter

As Zach Wilson prepares for his first preseason game Friday, he’s reflecting on the value of tuning out the noise. He told reporters Tuesday that one reason why he ignores social media posts about himself during the season is that it’s clear the authors forget he’s a living, breathing human being.

“They don’t look at (NFL players) like we’re real people. ... I’m the Jets quarterback. I’m not Zach Wilson,” he said during his latest press conference.

Wilson, who is entering his second year in the league with a lot still to prove, said that kind of dehumanization leads football players to develop “tough skin.”

“You keep those who really, truly care about you really tight. It doesn’t really matter what anybody else ... says,” he said.

Wilson also spoke on his efforts to help a teammate who recently suffered a devastating injury: New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will likely miss a second season in a row due to a knee cap fracture during training camp, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I went and saw him in the training room. I went in and said, ‘I’m there for you. Let me know if you need anything,’” Wilson said, adding that it’s hard to know what to say.

Injuries are always tough to swallow, even if they’re part of the game, he said.

“We signed up to play football, and this is kind of part of it,” he said.

Wilson wrapped up the press conference by sharing his excitement for the season ahead, including the Jets’ matchup Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’ve never been more excited to play football,” he said.

