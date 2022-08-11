The long wait is over, 2022 high school football season has arrived. Here’s a Week 1 primer

Week 1 of high school football is finally here, as the opening game of the 2022 season kicks off Thursday night with Brighton High hosting visiting Desert Hills. Both teams head into the season with high expectations after winning region titles a year ago.

After tonight, there are 51 games on tap for the opening “Friday Night Lights” of the season.

On both nights, be sure to check out the Deseret News scoreboard page to keep tabs on what’s going on around the state as we’ll post scoring updates on every game.

Check out who’s the favorite in each of the games as well with Parry’s Power Guide, a weekly feature by Noland Parry that the Deseret News will publish all 15 weeks of the high school football season.

Before we completely shift forward with Week 1 game coverage, here’s a look back at our region previews for every region in the state.

Region 1 — Confident Farmington favored in ultracompetitive Region 1.

Region 2 — West loaded with experience as it seeks a three-peat in Region 2.

Region 3 — Riverton seeks three-peat in Region 3.

Region 4 — Skyridge hopes experience helps separate it from Corner Canyon, Lone Peak.

Region 5 — Bountiful hoping to continue recent upward trajectory.

Region 6 — Top Region 6 teams loaded with returning experience.

Region 7 — Stansbury the Region 7 favorite a year after its run to 5A semifinals.

Region 8 — Defending 5A champs Lehi the front-runner in tough Region 8.

Region 9 — Unpredictability the theme again in Region 9.

Region 10 — Desert Hills’ experience makes it clear front-runner in Region 10.

Region 11 — Green Canyon tabbed Region 11 favorite.

3A North — Morgan, Grantsville at heart of another likely tight region race.

3A South — Juab the clear-cut favorite once again in 3A South region.

2A North — Summit Academy’s experience should give it a leg up over 2A North foes.

2A South — San Juan, Beaver expected to reload, lead way in 2A South.

1A North — Layton Christian edges out Duchesne as the team to beat in 1A North.

1A South — Kanab the front runner in very competitive 1A South.

Lone Peak and Corner Canyon play for the 6A football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News



