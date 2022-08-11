Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 11, 2022 | 
Food U.S. & World

Domino’s tried selling pizzas to Italians. They didn’t like it

The American pizza company entered the Italian market in 2015. Things went sideways when the pandemic hit

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE Domino’s tried selling pizzas to Italians. They didn’t like it
A small Domino’s pizza made in a Domino’s Pizza shop.

This is a small Domino’s pizza made in a Domino’s Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, July 15, 2019.

Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

Domino’s Pizza has failed to win over Italians.

The American fast-food chain is pulling out of Italy after close to a decade of trying and failing to win over the locals, per Milano Today.

Domino’s operated its franchises in the country through ePizza SpA, a company that filed for bankruptcy in April when the COVID-19 pandemic caused sales to reduce.

On July 20, the company paused operations in all Domino’s stores, according to CNN,

Related

“The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent and prolonged restrictions from a financial point of view have seriously damaged ePizza,” the company said, per BBC News.

EPizza SpA was protected for 90 days after filing for bankruptcy, which expired in July. The company operated 23 restaurants in Italy and another six through sub-franchising.

But Domino’s growth in Italy was always dependent on whether locals would like the products.

“It would have been very strange if (Domino’s) had worked here,” said Gino Sorbillo, who owns a pizzeria in the city, according to The Guardian.

Related

“Naples is a very particular market – it wins on tradition, identity … it wouldn’t have worked if the only goal was to make money,” he added.

The company opened the first restaurant in Italy on October 5, 2015 in Milan and signed a 10-year franchise deal with ePizza. Eventually, there were Domino’s locations in Turin, Bologna, Parma and Rome.

Next Up In Utah
Trump pled the 5th nearly 450 times — will it help or hurt him?
AG seeks Utah Supreme Court’s OK to appeal injunction of abortion trigger law
The CDC has eased COVID-19 guidelines. Here’s what you should do now
Bet Putin didn’t see that coming — how Russia unintentionally strengthened NATO
What to expect as BYU Education Week celebrates 100 years of instruction and learning
Judge finds Walgreens is liable for contributing to San Francisco’s opioid crisis