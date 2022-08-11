Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 11, 2022 | 
NFL Sports Utah State Aggies

Where does Bobby Wagner fall among the top 10 players from the 2012 draft?

NFL analyst Marc Ross has released a top 10 list for players drafted in 2012

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner answers questions from members of the media after NFL football practice Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. Wagner, the former Utah State who joined the Rams this season after years with the Seattle Seahawks, is considered one of the top players drafted in 2012.

Kyusung Gong, Associated Press

Bobby Wagner is one of the best players who entered the NFL in 2012, according to analyst Marc Ross. In his new list of the top 10 players from the 2012 draft class, Ross ranked the former Utah State star fourth behind quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Andrew Luck and linebacker Luke Kuechly.

“Wagner has been one of the best linebackers of the decade. He was a key part of the Seahawks defense that dominated Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII,” Ross wrote.

The list included retired and active players, as well as undrafted members of the 2012 draft class, like kicker Justin Tucker, who came in at No. 5.

Tucker, who is arguably the top kicker in the NFL, just signed a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

Wagner spent his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks but signed with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. In his write-up, Ross implied that the linebacker has plenty of gas left in the tank.

“Wagner, whose 1,377 tackles are the most in the league since 2012, has eight Pro Bowl nods and six first-time All-Pro selections. He’s also led the NFL in tackles twice in his career (2016, 2019.) His legacy continues to grow,” he wrote.

Ross added that Wagner could have easily claimed the No. 3 spot on the list, which went to retired Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. “Wagner was edged out by a player who made a strikingly similar impact at the position,” he wrote.

Wagner’s former teammate, quarterback Russell Wilson, came in at No. 2. Like Wagner, he switched teams this offseason; Wilson is now with the Denver Broncos.

Retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck snagged the No. 1 spot on Ross’ list. He also took the top spot in the 2012 draft.

“Luck was likely well on his way to a Hall of Fame career ... when he abruptly retired ahead of the 2019 NFL season at 29 years old,” Ross wrote.

