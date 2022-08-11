Facebook Twitter
How many times has BYU football been ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll?

A look at the Cougars’ history with the AP poll to begin and end the season

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Last year was the first time that all three FBS schools in the state of Utah — BYU, Utah and Utah State — finished the season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings.

What could that mean for the 2022 season?

The preseason USA Today coaches poll came out earlier this week, and BYU — coming off a season where it finished 10-3 — was left out, though the Cougars were fourth among teams receiving votes outside of the top 25.

The Associated Press preseason poll will be released next Monday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. MDT. BYU was ranked No. 19 in the final AP poll of the 2021 season.

When has BYU appeared in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll?

Here’s a look at the Cougars’ 11 appearances in the AP’s preseason poll, and how the team fared that year (per Sports Reference):

  • 2009, ranked No. 20 — finished the season with 11-2 record, ranked No. 12.
  • 2008, ranked No. 16 — finished the season with 10-3 record, ranked No. 25.
  • 1997, ranked No. 19 — finished the season with 6-5 record, unranked.
  • 1993, ranked No. 19 — finished the season with 6-6 record, unranked.
  • 1992, ranked No. 24 — finished the season with 8-5 record, unranked.
  • 1991, ranked No. 19 — finished the season with 8-3-2 record, ranked No. 23.
  • 1990, ranked No. 16 — finished the season with 10-3 record, ranked No. 22.
  • 1989, ranked No. 19 — finished the season with 10-3 record, ranked No. 22.
  • 1986, ranked No. 18 — finished the season with 8-5 record, unranked.
  • 1985, ranked No. 10 — finished the season with 11-3 record, ranked No. 16.
  • 1981, ranked No. 16 — finished the season with 11-2 record, ranked No. 13.

When has BYU appeared in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings?

By comparison, the Cougars have appeared in the AP’s final rankings 19 times:

  • 2021, ranked No. 19 — finished the season with 10-3 record.
  • 2020, ranked No. 11 — finished the season with 11-1 record. 
  • 2009, ranked No. 12 — finished the season with 11-2 record.
  • 2008, ranked No. 25 — finished the season with 10-3 record.
  • 2007, ranked No. 14 — finished the season with 11-2 record.
  • 2006, ranked No. 16 — finished the season with 11-2 record.
  • 2001, ranked No. 25 — finished the season with 12-2 record.
  • 1996, ranked No. 5 — finished the season with 14-1 record.
  • 1994, ranked No. 18 — finished the season with 10-3 record.
  • 1991, ranked No. 23 — finished the season with 8-3-2 record.
  • 1990, ranked No. 22 — finished the season with 10-3 record.
  • 1989, ranked No. 22 — finished the season with 10-3 record.
  • 1985, ranked No. 16 — finished the season with 11-3 record.
  • 1984, ranked No. 1 — finished the season with 13-0 record.
  • 1983, ranked No. 7 — finished the season with 11-1 record.
  • 1981, ranked No. 13 — finished the season with 11-2 record.
  • 1980, ranked No. 12 — finished the season with 12-1 record.
  • 1979, ranked No. 13 — finished the season with 11-1 record.
  • 1977, ranked No. 20 — finished the season with 9-2 record.

