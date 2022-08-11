BYU adding upgrades to LaVell Edwards Stadium to enhance game day experience for corporate partners

More upgrades are coming to BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium to enhance the game day experience for the football program’s corporate partners, athletic director Tom Holmoe announced Thursday.

Among the upgrades:

• From Blue Zone to Club 22:

The sponsor hospitality area formerly known as the Blue Zone, located under the west stands of the stadium, will be remodeled and rebranded as Club 22 to recognize BYU’s first intercollegiate football team that began competition in 1922. Beginning with the 2022 football season, Club 22 will feature dining areas, lounge seating, all-inclusive food and beverage service, access to exclusive BYU sports merchandise and more. In 2023, the second phase of amenities will include booth seating, a fireplace and a candy wall.

• Addition of ‘Champions Terrace’

A hospitality area to be known as “Champions Terrace” will be located on the elevated platform linking the north and east stands of the stadium. Champions Terrace will feature lounge seating with a view of the field, canopy coverage and access to amenities available throughout the game. The new area will host upwards of a hundred guests and be accessible to corporate partners in the Champions Club — BYU’s highest sponsorship level.

• Gridiron Grill upgraded

The Gridiron Grill will also receive an upgrade for the 2022 football season for all corporate partners in an exclusive casual experience. Located in the northwest corner of the concourse, the Gridiron Grill will provide an expanded concessions menu, six 75-inch TVs, courtyard seating and open access to a fountain drink machine.

“Over the years, the ways in which fans enjoy sporting events have changed dramatically,” said Casey Stauffer, BYU associate athletic director for corporate sponsorships, in a school news release. “The game is still the main attraction, but how people experience the game at the stadium has evolved. Demand for club-level hospitality has increased, and that capacity has been very limited at LaVell Edwards Stadium. These types of hospitality areas allow our corporate partners to enjoy the game while also hosting clients, rewarding employees and recruiting talent. We don’t want to just deliver a product. We want to offer an experience. Our corporate sponsors invest significant financial resources, and these new areas will allow us to recognize that commitment, deepen our relationships and provide those partners with an enhanced game day at BYU sporting events.”

