Tyler Huntley was great in the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason opener. Twitter reacted

Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley has shown plenty of flashes as a very solid NFL quarterback through two seasons as a backup with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted in 2020.

Still, what he did on Thursday night in the Ravens’ 2022 preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans was quite fantastic, even if the all-important caveat of it was only preseason does apply.

Huntley started for the Ravens and in two quarters of play, he went 16 of 18 for 109 yards with a touchdown on a nice connection with Shemar Bridges before giving way to former Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown in the second half.

The Ravens ultimately won 23-10.

But in totality in the first half, it was Huntley who stole the show, and Twitter was buzzing with excitement and hot takes about his performance.

Certainly the most notable observation came from ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes, an unabashed Seattle Seahawks fan, who tweeted, “Status update: Texting multiple people “i wish tyler huntley was my qb”

Status update: Texting multiple people “i wish tyler huntley was my qb” — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 12, 2022

A whole lot of people shared a similar sentiment.

Kinda crazy to think that Tyler Huntley is the greatest player in the history of sport. — Tanner Martin (@TanMart03) August 12, 2022

Tyler Huntley better than a lot of NFL starting QBs — SABERN3THY (@sabern3thy) August 12, 2022

there is 0 reason why Tyler Huntley shouldn’t be a starting qb when drew lock, mitch trubisky and daniel jones are starters — Hamiltons Burner (@OwnedByLj) August 12, 2022

Tyler Huntley pic.twitter.com/Kvu9nzHRhG — Local Recruits Only (@lisadancefit) August 12, 2022

Regardless of the fact that it’s a preseason game Tyler Huntley looks really good! — Dylan Pace (@PaceNFL) August 12, 2022

Tyler Huntley deserves a legit chance to be a starting QB in this league. — Matt Nein (@mnein9) August 12, 2022

Tyler Huntley is really showing his experience and progression as a QB in the NFL. — 410SportsTalk (@410_sportstalk) August 12, 2022

Tyler Huntley gonna earn himself some nice coin in the NFL when it's all said and done. Fun player coming out of Utah but I think he's got great sticking power. Nice job on that 4-minute offense to close the half for BAL. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) August 12, 2022

I can count about twelve teams in the NFL right now that Tyler Huntley would be QB1 for if he played for them. Most talented backup QB in the league for sure. #RavensFootball — David Marshall (@2091dj) August 11, 2022

Marcus Williams, Huntley’s fellow former Ute and new Ravens teammate, did not play in the game.

In the other contest of the night between the New England Patriots and New York Giants, Harvey Langi — who prepped at Bingham High and then played at Utah before transferring to BYU — finished with seven tackles (five solo) for the Patriots in their 23-21 loss.

