Thursday, August 11, 2022 | 
Tyler Huntley was great in the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason opener. Twitter reacted

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley has shown plenty of flashes as a very solid NFL quarterback through two seasons as a backup with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted in 2020.

Still, what he did on Thursday night in the Ravens’ 2022 preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans was quite fantastic, even if the all-important caveat of it was only preseason does apply.

Huntley started for the Ravens and in two quarters of play, he went 16 of 18 for 109 yards with a touchdown on a nice connection with Shemar Bridges before giving way to former Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown in the second half.

The Ravens ultimately won 23-10.

But in totality in the first half, it was Huntley who stole the show, and Twitter was buzzing with excitement and hot takes about his performance.

Certainly the most notable observation came from ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes, an unabashed Seattle Seahawks fan, who tweeted, “Status update: Texting multiple people “i wish tyler huntley was my qb”

A whole lot of people shared a similar sentiment.

Marcus Williams, Huntley’s fellow former Ute and new Ravens teammate, did not play in the game.

In the other contest of the night between the New England Patriots and New York Giants, Harvey Langi — who prepped at Bingham High and then played at Utah before transferring to BYU — finished with seven tackles (five solo) for the Patriots in their 23-21 loss.

