Struggling with work-life balance? NFL superstar Tom Brady reportedly feels your pain

NFL quarterback Tom Brady often seems superhuman, but the issue that’s reportedly keeping him away from training camp for the next 10 days or so is one that’s familiar to even an average Joe.

“The best explanation I got (for his absence) is that he is trying to find, like so many of us, a work-life balance. (He’s) trying to do what is best for not just him, but his family, as well,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport Thursday.

Rapoport explained that Brady’s absence was not tied to a health emergency and had been preplanned and cleared with his team.

“Tom Brady is fine. There’s nothing wrong. There’s nothing serious. This is something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have known for several weeks, perhaps months,” Rapoport said.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed those details Thursday in a press conference, explaining that Brady had planned his absence before training camp began.

“He’s going to deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys with two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two (preseason) games,” Bowles said, according to The Associated Press.

Brady will reportedly return to the team the week of Aug. 21. Bowles said he’s pretty confident that the quarterback will be the starter for the Bucs’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.

At 45, Brady is the oldest active player in the NFL. The next oldest starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is 38.