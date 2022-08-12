DJ Moore to the rescue? Wide receiver breaks up potential fight at Panthers event

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is a bright young talent on a struggling team. He can catch, he can score and he can break up brewing fights among Panthers’ fans.

That final skill came in handy Thursday during his team’s Fan Fest event. A video captured by an attendee shows the wide receiver climbing up into the stands from the field to urge two arguing men to calm down.

“The video starts in a typical fashion. Two men are arguing and gesturing in each other’s faces. But before things get to a dangerous point, Moore pops into the frame,” Yahoo! Sports reported.

Another video shows the interaction from farther away. Fans in the area look amazed by the wide receiver’s efforts, which appeared to be successful.

“If the fans had fought and thrown punches, there would be yet another video circulating around the internet,” Yahoo! Sports reported.

The Panthers’ first preseason game will take place Saturday against the Washington Commanders. Moore doesn’t factor into the most intriguing aspect of that matchup: the battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold to be the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

