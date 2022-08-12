Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 12, 2022 | 
NFL Sports

DJ Moore to the rescue? Wide receiver breaks up potential fight at Panthers event

DJ Moore can do it all: catch, score and break up fights

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE DJ Moore to the rescue? Wide receiver breaks up potential fight at Panthers event
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore holds his daughter at his team’s training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore holds his daughter Ari Moore at the NFL football team’s training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Nell Redmond, Associated Press

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is a bright young talent on a struggling team. He can catch, he can score and he can break up brewing fights among Panthers’ fans.

That final skill came in handy Thursday during his team’s Fan Fest event. A video captured by an attendee shows the wide receiver climbing up into the stands from the field to urge two arguing men to calm down.

“The video starts in a typical fashion. Two men are arguing and gesturing in each other’s faces. But before things get to a dangerous point, Moore pops into the frame,” Yahoo! Sports reported.

Related

Another video shows the interaction from farther away. Fans in the area look amazed by the wide receiver’s efforts, which appeared to be successful.

“If the fans had fought and thrown punches, there would be yet another video circulating around the internet,” Yahoo! Sports reported.

The Panthers’ first preseason game will take place Saturday against the Washington Commanders. Moore doesn’t factor into the most intriguing aspect of that matchup: the battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold to be the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

Next Up In Utah
Cornea implant made from pig skin can restore eyesight to blind, researchers say
How ‘The Chosen’ reacted to its nomination for a GMA Dove Award
Do tech companies need new rules to protect people’s data privacy?
Will the Inflation Reduction Act save you money on your energy bills?
How will Utah GOP congressmen vote on Inflation Reduction Act?
Intermountain Healthcare CEO Marc Harrison is transitioning to a new company this fall