Jordan Love admires more about Aaron Rodgers than his football skills

Ahead of the team’s first preseason game Friday, the Green Bay Packers shared a new video to help fans continue to get to know quarterback Jordan Love. In it, the third-year player reveals his most-used emojis, his advice for rookies and his admiration for some of Aaron Rodgers’ lesser known skills.

Love, who played for Utah State before getting picked by Green Bay in the first round of the 2020 draft, first brought up the starting quarterback when asked to name the teammate he’d most like to be paired with in golf. He named Rodgers again when asked to choose someone to play bar trivia with.

These answers make sense if you’re aware of some of Rodgers’ biggest wins off the football field. He won “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015 and won a charity golf event with Tom Brady this summer.

Love did not choose Rodgers, however, when asked to name his funniest teammate. That distinction went to running back A.J. Dillon.

The new video comes at a high point in Love’s short NFL career. Packers’ leaders and reporters who cover the team have heaped praise on the quarterback during the past two weeks of training camp.

“I think you’re starting to see a little more consistency,” said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst during a press conference this week. “I think you’re seeing more consistent day-to-day decision-making (and) confidence in letting it loose.”

Love will get the start Friday when the Packers face the San Francisco 49ers in both teams’ first preseason game. “During the 2021 preseason, Love completed 68.5% of his passes for 271 yards, one touchdown and one interception in just about a game and a half of play,” the Deseret News reported.

In the new video, Love offers some advice for players entering their first NFL season.

“Just keep grinding. It’s an uphill battle for sure being a rookie and you’re swimming most of the time. I know I was. But just keep going. Just keep getting better,” he said.