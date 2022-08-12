Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 12, 2022 | 
Utah State Basketball Sports Utah State Aggies

Former Utah State star Sam Merrill reportedly signing with Sacramento Kings

The onetime Aggie has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies in his NBA career

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Former Utah State star Sam Merrill reportedly signing with Sacramento Kings
Memphis Grizzlies guard Sam Merrill walks on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Sam Merrill walks on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

New season, new team for Sam Merrill.

The former Utah State and Bountiful High sharpshooter is signing with the Sacramento Kings, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Friday.

The sports agency that represents Merrill, Priority Sports, corroborated the news a short time later.

Merrill is heading into his third season as a pro.

He played his rookie season with Milwaukee, winning an NBA title as a reserve for the Bucks. That year, he played in 30 regular-season games, earning two starts, and averaged 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4% from the field.

Merrill also played in eight games in the Bucks’ playoff run to the championship.

Last year, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies prior to the start of the season and played six games before being waived on New Year’s Day.

Merrill has also spent time playing for the Memphis Hustle in the NBA’s G League.

Next Up In Utah State
Former Utes cornerback Brian Allen is back in the NFL after a stint in the USFL
Has Utah State football ever been ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll?
Where does Bobby Wagner fall among the top 10 players from the 2012 draft?
These Utah ties made the short list of hot names in the college football coaching world
Will Jordan Love’s training camp consistency translate over into preseason?
Former Washington State football coach reportedly files wrongful termination claim over vaccine ouster