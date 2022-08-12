Former Utah State star Sam Merrill reportedly signing with Sacramento Kings

New season, new team for Sam Merrill.

The former Utah State and Bountiful High sharpshooter is signing with the Sacramento Kings, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Friday.

The sports agency that represents Merrill, Priority Sports, corroborated the news a short time later.

Sam Merrill has agreed to a deal with the @SacramentoKings! 👑 pic.twitter.com/jirRy7xGfr — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) August 12, 2022

Merrill is heading into his third season as a pro.

He played his rookie season with Milwaukee, winning an NBA title as a reserve for the Bucks. That year, he played in 30 regular-season games, earning two starts, and averaged 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4% from the field.

Merrill also played in eight games in the Bucks’ playoff run to the championship.

Last year, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies prior to the start of the season and played six games before being waived on New Year’s Day.

Merrill has also spent time playing for the Memphis Hustle in the NBA’s G League.