Utah football announces that ‘Moment of Loudness’ will be back this year

Twenty-two days out from their 2022 season opener, the Utah Utes announced Friday that the “Moment of Loudness” tradition in between the third and fourth quarters of games at Rice-Eccles Stadium to honor deceased players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe will return this season.

The Utes implemented the tradition — in place of a moment of silence — last season following the deaths of Jordan and Lowe in December 2020 and September of last year, respectively.

It became a rallying point for players and fans alike throughout the emotionally trying campaign, and the Utes even took it to the Pac-12 championship game and Rose Bowl to honor two players who were close friends growing up in Texas before joining Utah, and who both wore No. 22 — Lowe doing so after Jordan’s death to honor him.

As part of the announcement Friday on Twitter, the video that has played during each “Moment of Loudness,” narrated by head coach Kyle Whittingham, was included.

We are proud to announce our third quarter #MomentOfLoudness tradition will continue this year.



Smile. Get loud. Live every day. #22forever pic.twitter.com/Wvu8gnOcfM — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 12, 2022

“Time and time again, you’ve heard of their smiles, how they could light up this stadium,” Whittingham’s narration on the 80-second video begins. “Both Ty and Aaron exuded happiness and joy, and they both defined what it meant to live, not just exist — to fight through hard times, to get back up when you fall and to work to get 22% better every day.

“They left an impact on each of us and on you, our fans, that cannot be described. So today, we ask in honor of Ty and Aaron, that you smile. Smile big, like they did. Smile, stand, cheer and let your voices ring from the mountains to the heavens in a moment of loudness, exuberance, joy and celebration for the lives of Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan.”