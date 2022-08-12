Jaylen Warren isn’t a well-known name around NFL circles, as the Salt Lake City native went undrafted back in April.

The way he’s performed at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, though, it’s clear people are taking notice.

Warren — who played for East High, Snow College and Utah State before finishing his college days at Oklahoma State — has earned praise for his practice efforts after the Steelers brought him on as a rookie free agent.

The next test for Warren will be Pittsburgh’s preseason opener. The Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 5 p.m. MDT.

The 5-foot-8, 215-pound Warren joined a Steelers running back room headlined by Najee Harris, a Pro Bowler last season in his rookie year.

Harris has been slowed by a foot injury in training camp, allowing for younger players such as Warren to earn some valuable reps.

What are people saying about Jaylen Warren?

Here’s a small sample of comments from those who’ve seen him in training camp:

He has an appetite for the competition, that’s a good thing, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said, according to Steelers Depot. He’s learning and learning fast. I think the most significant thing that has captured my attention is that he seems really comfortable in these waters from a competition standpoint.

Through two and a half weeks of camp, Jaylen Warren isn’t just a flash in the pan, ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor said. He’s proving to have real staying power. Preseason games will be a big indicator.

Jaylen Warren just ripped off a 71-yard TD against the 2nd team defense, Locked on Steelers host Christopher Carter said. He continues to hit the hole hard, accelerate and make the first and sometimes even second guys miss.

Jaylen Warren is going to get a real opportunity to make the Steelers roster in the next few weeks. The undrafted rookie has become a camp star, and he continued that work as he builds first-team reps, Sports Illustrated Fan Nation’s Noah Strackbein said. … The preseason is huge for the Oklahoma State product. Right now, though, he’s at the top of everyone’s list of players to watch.

He accelerates through the hole, he’s shifty, makes guys miss, falls forward on contact and just pulled off a long run up the middle, making several defenders on the 2nd team miss, DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Chris Halicke said.

It’s too early to anoint a training camp star, but Steelers UDFA rookie Jaylen Warren so far has the right mix of talent and opportunity that’s getting him noticed at Saint Vincent, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko said.