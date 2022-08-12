Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 12, 2022 | 
Zach Wilson exits preseason game with knee injury

The second-year quarterback got up limping after scrambling during the first quarter of the Jets’ first preseason game.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson looks to pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Matt Slocum, Associated Press

Zach Wilson’s second season in the NFL got off to a rough start Friday after the New York Jets quarterback exited his team’s first preseason game with a right knee injury.

No information is yet available on the severity of the problem, but the Jets tweeted that Wilson is questionable to return.

The injury happened as Wilson was scrambling. A video of the play shows the former BYU quarterback limping after making a cut during his run.

“Zach Wilson’s injury was non-contact. (He) was shaking a defender on a scramble,” tweeted Gregg Rosenthal, co-host of the “Around the NFL” podcast.

When Wilson left the game, he had completed three of five passes for 23 yards and one interception. His QB rating was just 31.7.

“Not the opening series Zach Wilson would like. Wilson stared that receiver down. You do that and you get picked. He got picked,” NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi tweeted early in the game.

Wilson was able to walk off the field on his own after the injury, according to The New York Post.

Quarterback Mike White replaced him.

