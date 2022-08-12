Zach Wilson exits preseason game with knee injury

Zach Wilson’s second season in the NFL got off to a rough start Friday after the New York Jets quarterback exited his team’s first preseason game with a right knee injury.

No information is yet available on the severity of the problem, but the Jets tweeted that Wilson is questionable to return.

The injury happened as Wilson was scrambling. A video of the play shows the former BYU quarterback limping after making a cut during his run.

“Zach Wilson’s injury was non-contact. (He) was shaking a defender on a scramble,” tweeted Gregg Rosenthal, co-host of the “Around the NFL” podcast.

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

When Wilson left the game, he had completed three of five passes for 23 yards and one interception. His QB rating was just 31.7.

“Not the opening series Zach Wilson would like. Wilson stared that receiver down. You do that and you get picked. He got picked,” NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi tweeted early in the game.

Wilson was able to walk off the field on his own after the injury, according to The New York Post.

Quarterback Mike White replaced him.