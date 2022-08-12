What Jordan Love — and his coach — said about his play in the Packers’ first preseason game

Jordan Love’s performance in the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game Friday was far from perfect, but both he and his head coach agree that there were some notable bright spots.

Love, who played the entire first half for the Packers, completed 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards and rushed four times for 24 yards. He threw two touchdowns but also three interceptions.

In his postgame press conference, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he was “pleased” with Love’s overall performance and praised his poise in the pocket.

“He’s going to want a couple of the throws back, but ... there were a lot of good things out there from Jordan,” he said.

LaFleur added that the box score doesn’t tell the whole story of Love’s performance. Two of his three interceptions weren’t really his fault, and, ahead of the third, two receivers ran the wrong routes, LaFleur said.

Quarterbacks “get too much of the credit when we do well, but take a lot of the blame when we don’t,” LaFleur said.

Love spoke with the media after LaFleur and said that he was celebrating the team’s ball movement even as he regretted some mistakes.

“For everybody, it could have been a better night,” he said.

But it meant a lot to get some game action, Love added.

When you’re “seeing different looks on the defense (and) going against different guys, the intensity is a little bit higher,” he said.