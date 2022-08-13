High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 12 (Week 1)

Nonregion

Calvin McAward had two touchdown throws for Judge Memorial, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep Enterprise down as the Wolves scored five rushing touchdowns. Junior Jaden Drake led the way for Enterprise with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter.

“I felt like are offensive and defensive line were able to control the trenches. Our running backs ran very Well tonight and are too young quarterbacks were able to manage the game very well.”

— Enterprise coach Andy Messersmith

Josh Calvert tossed four touchdowns—three of which went to BYU commit Miles Hall—to lead Skyline to a dominant season-opening victory over Juan Diego. Sophomore Bronson Bowen added in a pick six for the Eagles, as they controlled play on both sides of the ball.

It was a simple night for Mountain Crest, which played stellar defense and let Carson Olsen find his way into the endzone. The senior running back scored all four touchdowns for the Mustangs, as they picked up a shutout victory in game one of the 2022 season.

“Really excited to get the win. Kids really played hard. Defense had a great game, forced 4 turnovers and really hit after them. Offensive line did a great job opening holes for our running backs. Carson Olsen had a great game with 4 touchdowns. Kolton Kirby had a great game covering their best WR. Excited for home opener this week.”

— Mountain Crest coach Ryan Visser

Jaxon Jensen tossed two touchdowns to Nick Macias in Canyon View’s season opening win over the Tigers. The second came with only six minutes remaining, a beautiful pass as the Falcons flipped the lead in their direction. Chet Colvin rushed for well over 100-yards to go along with two scores in the loss while Chino Furniss connected with Kirl Thompson for a 56-yard score.

“The game was up and down tonight. Definitely working through some first game mistakes and key injuries. We had kids really step up they showed their heart tonight. They deserve all the credit. Looking forward to correcting the mistakes and getting better next week.”

— Canyon View coach Burke Miller

Though the total enrollments at each school may seem lopsided, it didn’t show on the field, as the 2A Bears went on the road and crushed 5A Cottonwood Friday night. Senior quarterback Devin Watson tossed four scores to four different receivers, leading Summit Academy to strong, season-opening victory.

“I’m very happy with our team effort tonight. Our defense played exceptional against a very physical Cottonwood team. You never know what to expect in week 1 and I felt like our execution was a great starting point for the season.”

— Summit Academy coach Ryan Miller

The back and forth battle of 5A powers went the Tigers way, opening the season with a 22-21 win over East. Lance Reynolds hit Cole Johnson on a five yard TD pass with 2:21 left in the game, but the Tigers elected to go for two and converted on a score from Asher Young as Orem eked out the win over East.

Bountiful RedHawks start their season with a strong performance against the Highland Rams. An incredible end to the second half as Bountiful Junior Faletau Satuala ran a 84 yard pick-six as time expired to put his team up 7-0 going into the half. Overall a strong defensive performance from Bountiful, only allowing a single field goal to be scored.

Timpanogos scored the first 20 points of the contest and staved off a comeback from Jordan for a season-opening win. The Beetdiggers outscored the Timberwolves, 25-8, between the second and third quarters, but star wide receiver Luke Livingston worked out of the backfield for two of his four total touchdowns to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

After a rather unique first quarter where the only points came from an Alta safety, Layton woke up and secured the win Friday night against the Alta Hawks. Layton got big help from kicker Taylor Egbert who knocked in 3 field goals, which accounted for 9 of Layton’s 16 points. Alta made a push late scoring a touch down and bringing it within 7, but the Lancers were able to hold on and take the win on the road.

Crimson Cliffs outlasted Green Canyon in a tough one defensively as Green Canyon’s offense was held without a touchdown for the first time since 2019. Junior Konner Kell broke away from the defense in the second quarter for a 55-yard touchdown run that proved the difference-maker.

It wasn’t flashy, but the Dons don’t care, as they picked up a season opening victory in Southern Utah over Cedar City. Spanish fork senior running back Joshua Buck scored the game’s lone touchdown and the Dons’ defense took care of the rest in what was a gritty showing from both sides.

“A sloppy game, and we made a lot of mistakes offensively, but our defense played great. Cedar is always a well coached and well prepared team.”

— Spanish Fork coach Dustin Smith

Salem Hills senior quarterback Jackson Nelson dueled evenly with Sky View junior quarterback Carson Thatcher, each of them tossing two touchdowns of ironically similar lengths. Sky View’s run game proved the difference, scoring three more time as the Bobcats claimed the win over the bigger school.

“Really proud of how hard our kids played tonight! Our kids played extremely physical. Both of our QBs did a great job running our offense. Our offensive line did not give up a sack & continued to get better as the night went on”

— Sky View coach Chris Howell

Springville, one of the top teams in 5A, kicked its 2022 campaign off with a strong showing on the road against Dixie. The Red Devils jumped out to a 28-0 lead to start the game thanks to a hat trick of rushing touchdowns from Tevita Valeti, who also rushed for 256 yards in the win Walker Deede and Ryder Burton (2) also contributed rushing touchdowns on the night, as Springville scored all of its touchdowns on the ground.

“Tevita Valeti rushed for 256 yards and 3 TD’s, Ryder Burton had 2 Rushing TD’s and Walker Deede had a rushing TD to round out the scoring. Dallin Johnson, Tyson Nafahu and Sifa Kolomalu led a Defensive attack that held Dixie’s offense to 1 Score. Jaden Toki was dynamic in the return game, totalling over 180 return yards.”

— Springville coach David Valeti

Jake Meyers and Sam Woolley connected for two scores as Riverton picked up an impressive win over the visiting Titans. On two separate occasions the Silverwolves were able to score touchdowns within 15 seconds of a Syracuse score. The second one gave Riverton the lead as Woolley hauled in a 79-yard score early in the fourth quarter. After a few defensive stops, the home team escaped with an opening night victory.

McCae Hillstead kicked of his third and final season as Skyridge’s starting quarterback with a strong showing, leading his team the season-opening victory. Hillstead notched five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing) as the Falcons cruised over Fremont. Jack Burke, La’akea Kalama and Josh Davis each snagged a touchdown grab from Hillstead.

Payson cruised to an expected victory over 3A North Sanpete, but it didn’t come with out scare. The Hawks were the first to get on the board, but the Lions scored 37 unanswered points to eventually secure a comfortable victory. Payson quarterback Kade Edwards tossed five touchdown passes, four of which were hauled in by fellow junior Cooper Swasey. Rett Robinson snagged two interceptions to lead the way defensively.

After scoring over 32 points once all last season, Manti’s offense fired on all cylinders in a big win over Union. Senior Kayson Douglas threw for three touchdowns, including a 59-yard bomb, and newcomer Dallin Sweat’s first-ever touchdown for Manti put the Templars on the board.

“Happy to get to get the win and pleased with our effort. We saw a lot of good things but still have a lot to clean up.”

— Manti coach Cole Meacham

Milford gets its revenge from the 1A 2021 playoffs by winning its first game of the season at home against the defending 1A champs. A nail biter ending Friday night as Milford and Duchense were tied with only 1:04 left. However in the final minute of the game Milford quarter back Kilo Tsosie was able to find Colton Barnes in the endzone, and then Milford tacked on a defensive TD on the final play of the game.

“Games don’t get much better than that. Both teams left it all on the field tonight. Our guys made some big plays when it counted. Our defense played very well and our offense finally got going in the second half! I’m very proud of how my kids played but we have a lot of things we need to get better at.”

— Milford coach Thane Marshall

Kanab treated their home crowd to a massive rivalry win, breaking a 12-year losing streak against Beaver. Junior Griffen Bone threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to senior Kasen Janes as time expired, and senior Parker Franklin dove in for the game-winning 2-point conversion.

“Not how we drew it up at all. But one to remember. We had to overcome some serious adversity as some players stepped up and made huge plays. Obviously Kason Janes but Parker Franklin ran hard for over 100 yards behind our O Line. Two young players, a freshman (Hayden Gubler) and a sophomore (Troy Federkeil) came into the game and played hard physical football for us. We are excited to keep getting better.”

— Kanab coach JR Quarnberg

The Trojans cruised to a convincing victory on the road over Bear River thanks to their strong defense and formidable rushing attack. Four different players carried the ball into the endzone for a Morgan squad that ran away with the win despite two garbage time touchdowns from the Bears.

“Credit for tonight’s win is given to the selfless execution from our team. Our young men prepared, played hard, and executed well.”

— Morgan coach Jared Barlow

Gunnison scored 45 unanswered points over the first three quarters of play to dispatch ALA in its season opener. Tyrek Hopkins scored three rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs while Andres Valencia scored touchdowns on both sides of the ball (pick six and a 19 yard run), to go along with six made extra points.

“Tyrek Hopkins led the way with over 200 yards and three rushing TDs while Bryson Sorenson had 200 yards and A TD. I am very excited that the boys played as a team and executed well.”

— Gunnison Valley coach Patrick King

South Sevier led late, 12-0, trying to beat rival North Sevier for the first time since 2018, but the Wolves had other ideas, scoring two touchdowns in the final nine minutes of play to keep the rivalry streak alive. Senior Kannin Boswell scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute left.

“It was pretty rough through the first three quarters. We had lots of penalties and miscues all game until the last five or six minutes. The boys finally started to get some things figured out and we were able to sneak in two quick scores to come away with the win.”

— North Sevier coach Wyatt Mason

A strong second half performance from the Jaguars helped them secure the win against the Woods Cross Wildcats. West Jordan went into halftime down 7-21 and gave up a 56 yard TD pass just before time ran out. However, they did not allow that to phase them as they shut out Woods Cross in the second half while also scoring 22 points to win a 10 point victory.

“This game was a tale of two halves. We came out and we’re not ready to play, and it really showed. Woods Cross is a very well coached team. Coach Benson and his staff do a great job at getting their players prepared and ready to play. The second half we were able to get some momentum early and that carried us through the rest of the game. I am very proud of our kids! The way they fought through adversity, came from behind after halftime, and took control of the game. Offense, defense, special teams, and our traveling crowd, all contributed to the win tonight.”

— West Jordan assistant coach Troy Egbert

Wasatch held off Park City in the first half, 10-7, but it was all Miners in the second half as they scored the final 24 points of the game. Chase Beyer scored three touchdowns for the Miners, two by land and one by air. Tavian Edwards caught Wasatch’s only touchdown for 44 yards.

“So proud of our team and how hard they fought tonight! While we had to weather some early nerves and mistake, I was very pleased with how we adjusted and finished the game.”

— Park City coach Josh Montzingo

Hunter Johnson completed 15 of 24 passes for 242 yards and six first-half touchdowns as Snow Canyon jumped all over Northridge en route to the easy week 1 victory. Jake Hill hauled in five catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns, while three additional receivers catching TD passes from Johnson. Snow Canyon’s defense forced two turnovers and held Northridge to just 104 yards of total offense.

“It felt good to get to test ourselves in game 1 and have success. Proud of our Team. They looked excited to play & did a lot of good things. We do have plenty of work to keep on the path we have set. We look forward to preparing for week 2 at Arbor View.”

— Snow Canyon coach Michael Esplin

The Stallions exploded for the most points scored out of any team in Week 1, scoring 42 points in just the first quarter. Senior quarterback Ezra Harris threw for four touchdowns, and kicker Luke Daynes was a perfect 10 for 10 on extra point attempts.

“Stansbury got off to a fast start and never looked back.”

— Stansbury coach Eric Alder

Despite strong showings in the second and fourth quarters from LCA, the Broncos used a steady offensive attack to see out the opening-day win. Quarterback Parker Snyder notched five total touchdowns on the night for San Juan.

“We pulled out a tough win against a good team. It was a roller coaster of a game in where both teams saw some highs and lows. Ultimately, our young and inexperienced team won a tough game. Hopefully we can build on it.”

— San Juan coach Barkley Christensen

Cole Mortensen scored nine first quarter points as Box Elder defeated the visiting Cougars by a wide margin. Mortensen knocked in three extra-points and returned an interception for a touchdown. Later in the game he would add another nine points to finish with 18. Bryce Benson and Kody Barrett connected for Kearns only score of the game.

Havea Fotu and Carson Sudbury ran for three touchdowns apiece as Bingham dismantled Weber on the road. Weber’s Crue Coggins caught a 10-yard pass late in the fourth quarter for the only passing touchdown of the game.

Richfield raced away from Millard early for a good start to their season, scoring 24 points in the first quarter. Emery Thorson scored two touchdowns on the ground, and Karter Frischknecht had special teams cooking early with a 55-yard punt return for a score.

“We ran into a hard hitting smash mouth team in Millard and came out victorious. It was a game dominated by our defense and special teams. Our offense capitalized on the opportunities that came our way. Good start, but a lot to clean up as we move forward.”

— Richfield coach Ryan Shaddix

Maple Mountain’s special teams had a field day as Jaxson Denton and Easton Merrell each returned a kick for a touchdown. Quarterback Brogan Miles threw for three touchdowns. Jackson McCarty had two touchdowns by air for Mountain Ridge in the loss.

“We are proud of our guys and their effort tonight. It was a great team win with success in all three phases. We still have a lot to work on, but we’re happy to have earned the win.”

— Maple Mountain coach Brad Burtenshaw

American Fork kicked off its 2022 campaign with a strong showing as it defeated Roy handily. Three different players tossed a touchdown for the Cavemen, but it was Cale Burrows’ four-yard pick six that ended up being the first touchdown of the season for the Region 4 squad.

“The defense really helped us get out to a fast start. The Pick 6 by Cale Burrows really set the tone for the D, they came up with three more turnovers and put our offense in good positions most of the night. Jacob Eardley and Dax Watts did a great job running the ball and the QBs were able to hit Jett Nelson for two TDs and Trey Roberts for another. Really balanced tonight and excited to clean things up and improve for next week.”

— American Fork coach Aaron Behm

The Phoenix—preseason favorites to win Region 1—kicked their season off with a victory over Pleasant Grove. Farmington led most of the game and managed to stave off a late comeback attempt from the Vikings. Returning from an ACL injury that cut his season short last season, senior running back Boston Reinhold led the way for Farmington, scoring two touchdowns—one of which was a 61-yarder early in the first quarter.

Hunter battled Westlake for three quarters, but the Thunder had the final say, scoring the last three touchdowns to run away in the fourth. Junior quarterback Aiden Bayless ran into the end zone twice and delivered an 8-yard pass to Ezra Heiner for a third score. Hunter’s Nathan Parke had all three scores for the Wolverine’s in the loss.

It was a lopsided affair for the Red Devils in their season opener against Water Canyon. Five different players made their way into the endzone as Grand picked up the dominant shutout victory. Rayce Walling led the scoring with three rushing touchdowns and a field goal.

Bonneville got down by a score early against the defending 4A champs, but junior quarterback Jaxon Johnson got it done with his legs with two rushing touchdowns, and the Lakers’ defense held to claim the win.

“Proud of the progress we’ve made over the off-season and summer. Especially with younger players. Our coaches prepared a good game plan against a very good program. Our players accepted the challenge and have been eyeballing this game all preseason. I felt we played like we wanted something to prove. Great overall team effort for the win.”

— Bonneville coach Jantz Afuvai

Timpview proved to be too much for the reigning 6A champs, as it ran all over the Knights for the season-opening victory. The Thunderbirds kept Lone Peak off the board for over 33 minutes of gameplay and lead by as much as 24 points. Micah Beckstead led the way for Timpview, picking up two rushing touchdowns and easily surpassing the century mark on the ground.

Despite missing a long field goal just minutes earlier. Dylan Curtis utilized a second chance and scored the only points of the game booting a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give the Dinos a road victory to open their season.

“The team played well, moved the ball just couldn’t put it in the end zone. Defense played good team ball, super happy for the kids, played Ironman football. Loved the heart I saw.”

— Carbon coach Phil Howa

The game was all but over at halftime as the Wasps had already put 49 points on the board as the teams took the break. Quarterback Alex Jackson threw three touchdowns and Juab secured the home victory over Emery.

“We utilized many different players to spread the ball around on offense. Defense was stingy and played a tough game.”

— Juab coach Mike Bowring

South Summit dominated in a rout of Uintah as the Wildcats defense outscored Uintah’s offense, 12-8, including two safeties. Boston Woolstenhulme scored South Summit’s first two touchdowns.

“Great win for our program. Discipline was the key to our game. All of our boys believe in each other. Great Senior Leadership.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf

Delta scored 13 unanswered points in the second quarter, but that was all it could muster against North Summit’s defense. Braves’ quarterback Jake Smith finished with three rushing touchdowns—one of which ended up being the game-winning score with just under 12 minutes left.

West needed to look good in their game prior to taking on a California state champion next week, and they delivered. The Panthers ran over Clearfield in the second quarter with 26 points. Quarterback Isaiah SueSue threw three touchdowns and ran in another, and Julius Tukoisuva returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown before halftime.

The 6A runner-up Chargers delivered yet another Corner Canyon-esque result in their season opening victory over Herriman. Quarterback Isaac Wilson threw six touchdown passes in his debut as the team’s starting signal-caller.

“Very proud of how our kids executed. I thought we played very hard and will need to continue to get better.”

— Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar

Lehi QB Jackson Broussea completed 21 of 23 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns while he also rushed for another score as the Pioneers rolled past Davis for the Week 1 shutout victory. Kolton Tanner caught two of Brousseau’s TDs as he finished with 119 receiving yards. Lehi, the top-ranked team in 5A, outgained Davis 409 yards to 185 yards.

“Really pleased with the way the team played tonight in all facets of the game. Davis is a good first game because of their physicality, they have a good coaching staff and a good young QB. Time for improvement and adjustments for next week.”

— Lehi coach Ed Larson

Viewmont running back Miles McGrath carried the ball 22 times for 197 yards and a touchdown while Luke Jacobs passes for another three touchdowns on just 7 of 17 passing as the Vikings opened the season with a victory in a game played at Green Canyon high School.

“We came out slow but our defense bailed us out. Offensively we got it rolling. The kids stuck in and dug deep. They work very hard to win and it was a great team win.”

— Viewmont coach Andru Jones

Both teams traded touchdowns in the first 30 seconds of the game but after that, it was all Warriors as Taylorsville took down Murray by three touchdowns. Cole Kramer finished the game with four scores, three through the air and one on the ground. The Warriors were winless last year, but now have a chance to start this year 2-0 when they host the Beetdiggers from Jordan next week.

“Kids have worked extremely hard to change the culture here. And they are seeing their hard efforts payoff. Defense played lights out, Offense moved the ball, and special teams rang the bell. Solid team effort! On to Week 2.”

— Taylorsville coach Chris Rosales

Coming from a 21-7 deficit midway through the third quarter, Mountain Ridge mounted a furious comeback against Olympus, scoring the next 24 points. Cade Uluave and Semisi Kinikini each scored two touchdowns on the ground for the Sentinels. Chase Moseley had three touchdown passes in the loss, including a 66-yarder and an 80-yarder.

What looked like it was going to be a comfortable victory for Cedar Valley, quickly became uncomfortable, as the Grizzlies outscored the Aviators 28-7 in the fourth quarter. But the improbable comeback attempt from Copper Hills fell short, as Clayson Jakins’ 15-yard touchdown run midway through the final quarter ended up being enough for the Aviators to secure the opening-night win.

“Nice Week 1 victory. We started very fast and then had to overcome some 2nd half miscues but it’s always nice to start the year with a victory. We had some great moments and we have some things we need to work on.”

— Cedar Valley coach Weston Zabriskie

Grantsville’s 3A title defense began against a solid 5A squad in Provo, and the passed the test after staving off a fourth quarter rally from the Bulldogs. Matthew Harris put the Cowboys on the board first with a 40-yard touchdown catch from Hunter Bell, who threw two touchdown passes and ran for a 64-yard touchdown.

Tooele couldn’t get anything going on its home turf, as Cyprus cruised to the shutout victory. Skyler Armenta punched in two short-yardage touchdowns for the Pirates.

“It’s great to be on the field again, even with weather delays. Very physical game and we have a lot of work to do but it was good get week one out of the way and a nice victory to build on.”

— Cyprus coach Tyler Garcia

Ben Lomond built a 21-0 lead through three quarters and then held off a late Providence Hall rally as the Scots opened the season with a road victory in a game that started two hours late because of a weather delay and ended at midnight. Mananse Tuatagalo tossed two TD passes to pace the Ben Lomond offense.

Desert Hills pulls out a win in their first game of the season against Brighton Thursday night. After being up 28-7 at half it seemed Desert Hills would run away with the win. However Brighton came back in the second half strong and got within 28-21 in the third quarter. Despite the resistance Desert Hills was able to hold on to the lead and thus securing the victory.

