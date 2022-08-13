It’s still possible Donovan Mitchell could be in a Utah Jazz jersey this season

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

There’s been a lot of news, reports, rumors and speculation about Donovan Mitchell this summer, and there is a lot of meat to what has been reported and re-reported and talked about over the last few weeks.

But I think that it’s important to at least entertain the possibility of Mitchell being in a Utah Jazz uniform for the 2022-23 season.

I personally believe that it would be best for the team to turn the page on this roster and start anew, and there is definitely interest from multiple teams for Mitchell, but there is always a chance that a move doesn’t happen.

That could mean the Jazz truly moving forward with Mitchell and trying to flip some of their assets to go all in on a title with him, or it could mean starting the 2022-23 season with him on the roster and hoping to move him by the trade deadline.

I don’t say any of this because I think that they are the mostly likely outcomes. I still believe that the most likely outcome is the Jazz coming to terms with a team to move Mitchell and start a rebuild before the upcoming season begins.

The reason that I bring all of this up is purely because it feels like we are reaching a point where the discourse surrounding Mitchell has made it seem like it might as well be a done deal, that Mitchell should pack his bags, sell his Utah home and prepare for life elsewhere.

But, in the NBA, things can change quickly and a deal is not done until all the t’s are crossed and i’s are dotted.

On Aug. 17, 2020, in a 135-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs in the Orlando bubble, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points. That total broke the Jazz’s single-game playoff scoring mark (Karl Malone, 50 points in 2000 vs. Seattle) and was the third-most points scored in an NBA playoff game, trailing only Michael Jordan (63) and Elgin Baylor (61).

How to pass the time in the offseason

Now that the Jazz season has come to an end, it means that I have some time to catch up on the things that I love but don’t have enough time for during the NBA season. Here I’ll suggest my latest way to pass the offseason time and also take your suggestions.

Spring cleaning has never made any sense to me. I personally feel like summer cleaning is the way to go and that’s not just because the summer is when I have the most downtime.

For anyone with kids, it’s the perfect time when the little ones aren’t in school to put them to work organizing and purging some of the stuff that’s creating clutter and it’s the right time to get ready for the school year ahead.

For those of you (like myself) without children, there’s enough distance from the winter months to know what was used, what was never worn, and what has worn out it’s welcome, and we’re deep enough into the summer to know what isn’t being utilized.

So get out there, clear out the closets, organize the garage, create some order that will send you into the fall season feeling rejuvenated and accomplished.

