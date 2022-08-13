Zach Wilson will reportedly miss 2-4 weeks with bone bruise and meniscus tear

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will reportedly return to action in two to four weeks after being diagnosed with a bone bruise and meniscus tear. Fans of the former BYU star had feared a bigger injury after Wilson came up limping during his team’s first preseason game Friday.

“Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address and correct the injury. Jets consider it fortunate news,” tweeted ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The injury happened as Wilson scrambled for seven yards during the first quarter of Friday’s game. He was able to walk to the locker room on his own, but Jets coach Robert Saleh declined to give an update on his status during a press conference after the game, beyond saying that Wilson was “fine” and that his ACL was thought to be “intact.”

He’s “in good spirits,” Saleh said, as the Deseret News reported Friday.

Related Zach Wilson will have an MRI Saturday after exiting preseason game early with knee injury

Wilson is entering his second season in the NFL. The team will have a better idea of how much time he’ll miss with the right knee injury after the upcoming surgery, Schefter reported.

“Zach Wilson’s upcoming arthroscopic knee surgery is expected to determine whether he will miss closer to the two or the four weeks, per source,” he said.

It’s not yet clear whether Wilson will be able to play in the Jets’ week one game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Without Wilson, Joe Flacco, 37, moves to the top of the depth chart, followed by Mike White and Chris Streveler,” ESPN reported.

