Saturday, August 13, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Cougars

Zach Wilson will reportedly miss 2-4 weeks with bone bruise and meniscus tear

Wilson left his team’s first preseason game early with a right knee injury

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Matt Rourke, Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will reportedly return to action in two to four weeks after being diagnosed with a bone bruise and meniscus tear. Fans of the former BYU star had feared a bigger injury after Wilson came up limping during his team’s first preseason game Friday.

“Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address and correct the injury. Jets consider it fortunate news,” tweeted ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The injury happened as Wilson scrambled for seven yards during the first quarter of Friday’s game. He was able to walk to the locker room on his own, but Jets coach Robert Saleh declined to give an update on his status during a press conference after the game, beyond saying that Wilson was “fine” and that his ACL was thought to be “intact.”

He’s “in good spirits,” Saleh said, as the Deseret News reported Friday.

Wilson is entering his second season in the NFL. The team will have a better idea of how much time he’ll miss with the right knee injury after the upcoming surgery, Schefter reported.

“Zach Wilson’s upcoming arthroscopic knee surgery is expected to determine whether he will miss closer to the two or the four weeks, per source,” he said.

It’s not yet clear whether Wilson will be able to play in the Jets’ week one game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Without Wilson, Joe Flacco, 37, moves to the top of the depth chart, followed by Mike White and Chris Streveler,” ESPN reported.

