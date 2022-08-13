Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 13, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

Here’s where former BYU star Alex Barcello will begin his professional hoops career

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Here’s where former BYU star Alex Barcello will begin his professional hoops career
Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) drops in a 3-point shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) drops in a 3-point shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Former BYU Cougars star guard Alex Barcello will formally begin his professional basketball career abroad.

Kolossos, a team in the top division of hoops in Greece, announced that it has signed Barcello. Kolossos was previously known as Kolossos Rodou B.C. but is now known as Kolossos H Hotels for sponsorship reasons.

The club plays on the island of Rhodes.

The list of accolades and achievements the 6-foot-2, 192-pound Barcello racked up in his three seasons at BYU is significant. He garnered AP All-America honorable mention recognition after the 2020-21 season, and he was named to the West Coast Conference First Team his final two years in Provo.

Related

Additionally, he led the Cougars in scoring both of his final two years, and is 25th all-time in school history in the statistic. He is also 20th all-time in assists.

Barcello, who got married this summer (BYU head coach Mark Pope officiated the wedding), got workout invites with numerous NBA teams before the league’s draft in June and played with the Toronto Raptors during summer league in Las Vegas, although he did not see much floor time.

Next Up In BYU sports
The NIT is heading to Las Vegas
Can BYU football stop the run in 2022?
Commentary: Utah would make a great addition to the Big 12
Why BYU could bring some chaos to the College Football Playoff race (think more spoiler role)
BYU football: The silver lining to last year’s linebacker injuries
Former Utes cornerback Brian Allen is back in the NFL after a stint in the USFL