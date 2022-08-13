Facebook Twitter
New Jazzman Simone Fontecchio just played against Rudy Gobert and scored 24 points. Here are his highlights

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Italy’s Simone Fontecchio celebrates after making three point basket during men’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Recent Utah Jazz signee Simone Fontecchio is still unfamiliar to fans of his new team, but on Friday, he played very well against a former Jazzman — Rudy Gobert.

In preparation for Eurobasket — a tournament played once every four years featuring the nations of Europe — which will be played from Sept. 1-18, Fontecchio and Italy went up against Gobert and France in an exhibition game in France.

France came away with the 78-77 win in an exciting game, even as Gobert missed two free throws with three seconds left to leave the door open for Italy, but Fontecchio was great, as he led all scorers with 24 points and added five rebounds and an assist.

Gobert scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and two assists.

Here are highlights of Fontecchio’s performance from the game.

