Facebook Twitter
Sunday, August 14, 2022 | 
NFL Sports Utah Utes

There’s some clarification on Britain Covey’s thumb injury

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the former Utah football star sprained his right thumb

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE There’s some clarification on Britain Covey’s thumb injury
New York Jets’ Irvin Charles, right, tackles Philadelphia Eagles’ Britain Covey during the second half of a preseason NFL football game.

New York Jets’ Irvin Charles, right, tackles Philadelphia Eagles’ Britain Covey during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Matt Slocum, Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Sunday that wide receiver/returner Britain Covey has a sprained right thumb — an injury he sustained in the team’s preseason opener — while also ribbing the undrafted rookie for his own injury diagnosis.

In the team’s first press availability since the game, Sirianni told reporters that Covey was limited in practice Sunday with the injury, while adding, “(Covey) said torn ligaments, and that’s not what it is.” 

“I’ll tell him to keep his doctor opinions (to himself),” Sirianni joked.

Related

NJ.com’s Chris Franklin shared video of Covey, the former Utah football star, fielding punts on Sunday, the Eagles’ first practice since their 24-21 loss to the New York Jets on Friday.

“He can do a lot of things. He’s a good punt returner, he can play in the slot, or sometimes he can play outside,” Sirianni said.

Covey had one kickoff return for 25 yards, two punt returns totaling 4 yards and was targeted twice but did not have a reception against the Jets.

Covey has stood out during training camp and is being mentioned as a contender to make Philadelphia’s 53-man roster.

Sirianni has praised the 5-foot-8 return specialist for his quickness.

“He’s really quick and he catches the ball well. He’s got (a) great feel of what to do out there, and he’s smart. He knows all the positions. He’s had a good camp,” Sirianni said earlier in training camp.

Next Up In Sports
Why would the Utah Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell and start a rebuild?
BYU football: What is on Cougars coach Kalani Sitake’s to-do list this week?
Meet the quarterback who’s played for 14 different NFL teams
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Will Zach Wilson be back for the start of the regular season?
This Army player could be the first service academy student drafted in the first round of the NFL draft since the 1940s