There’s some clarification on Britain Covey’s thumb injury

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Sunday that wide receiver/returner Britain Covey has a sprained right thumb — an injury he sustained in the team’s preseason opener — while also ribbing the undrafted rookie for his own injury diagnosis.

In the team’s first press availability since the game, Sirianni told reporters that Covey was limited in practice Sunday with the injury, while adding, “(Covey) said torn ligaments, and that’s not what it is.”

“I’ll tell him to keep his doctor opinions (to himself),” Sirianni joked.

NJ.com’s Chris Franklin shared video of Covey, the former Utah football star, fielding punts on Sunday, the Eagles’ first practice since their 24-21 loss to the New York Jets on Friday.

Britain Covey and Jalen Reagor practice catching punts pic.twitter.com/cPe8CWCWdN — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 14, 2022

“He can do a lot of things. He’s a good punt returner, he can play in the slot, or sometimes he can play outside,” Sirianni said.

Covey had one kickoff return for 25 yards, two punt returns totaling 4 yards and was targeted twice but did not have a reception against the Jets.

Covey has stood out during training camp and is being mentioned as a contender to make Philadelphia’s 53-man roster.

Sirianni has praised the 5-foot-8 return specialist for his quickness.

“He’s really quick and he catches the ball well. He’s got (a) great feel of what to do out there, and he’s smart. He knows all the positions. He’s had a good camp,” Sirianni said earlier in training camp.