What opposing coaches are saying about Jaren Hall, Jaxson Dart and Logan Bonner

On Saturday, a piece by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was published in which he asked opposing coaches about 42 of the top quarterbacks in college football.

Three of the 42 have direct ties to the state of Utah — BYU’s Jaren Hall (who prepped at Maple Mountain High), Utah State’s Logan Bonner and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, who prepped at Roy and Corner Canyon high schools.

Here’s what Rittenberg wrote and what was said about each of them.

Jaren Hall: “He had an efficient first season as BYU’s starter, passing for 2,583 yards and finishing second on the team in rushing (307 yards). A key for Hall is health, as he has dealt with injuries the past three years,” Rittenberg wrote.

An opposing defensive coordinator said, “He can beat you running the ball, he can beat you throwing the ball. He doesn’t have the NFL arm Zach [Wilson] had. That ball doesn’t get there as quickly on the deep outs, but he’s just a step down from that. And he’s more athletic than Zach.”

Logan Bonner: “Several coaches mentioned Bonner, who led the Aggies to their first Mountain West title. But Bonner was “made by the system,” one coach noted, and doesn’t handle pressure as well as (Fresno State’s Jake) Haener and (Boise State’s Hank) Bachmeier,” Rittenberg wrote.

Jaxson Dart: “After Matt Corral’s departure to the NFL, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin went to the transfer portal for Dart, who, as a true freshman at USC, showcased arm strength and accuracy in limited work last season. Dart came to USC as ESPN’s No. 19 recruit in the 2021 class, and enrolled early,” Rittenberg wrote.

Rittenberg quoted a Pac-12 defensive coordinator as saying, “He was the most talented quarterback we played against last year. He was inexperienced, but he threw the ball well and he had enough movement. Projecting him moving forward, he was going to be the most talented guy in the conference.”

