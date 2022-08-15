Facebook Twitter
BYU football’s Week 1 opponent has named its starting QB. He’s a familiar face formerly of the Big 12

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) warms up on the sideline before an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde, Associated Press

There has been a quarterback competition during USF Bulls fall camp ahead of their Sept. 3 season opener against the BYU Cougars, but on Monday, they named their starter for Week 1, and he’s a familiar face to the Cougars.

Yes, BYU and USF faced each other last season, but the starter named Monday — Gerry Bohanon — played for another Cougars opponent in 2021, the Baylor Bears.

Bohanon was very good for the Bears in 2021 as they had a great season and went to the Sugar Bowl, but he lost out on the starting job to Blake Shapen in the spring and entered the transfer portal.

Against BYU last season on Oct. 16, Bohanon went 18 of 28 for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Baylor won 38-24.

The quarterback Bohanon beat out for USF’s starting job, Timmy McClain, won the Bulls’ starting job last season after a battle. Against the Cougars on Sept. 25, McClain went 17 of 24 for 186 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Athletic’s Max Olson reported that McClain entered the transfer portal after Monday’s announcement.

