Is Joe Flacco ready to stand in for Zach Wilson?

NFL veteran Joe Flacco could get another shot at being a starting quarterback if Zach Wilson’s knee isn’t healed by Week 1. On Sunday, he spoke with reporters about the twists and turns of this preseason and why he likes his current role with the New York Jets.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing and I love helping out a young guy,” Flacco said.

At the same time, the 37-year-old is ready to lead the team, if that’s what’s required. Flacco said he would have stopped playing if he felt he lacked the skills to win.

“I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t have the desire to still be really, really good ... and didn’t still believe that I can play this game,” he said.

Flacco, who was drafted in 2008 and spent most of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, last started a game in 2019. If Wilson, who will have arthroscopic knee surgery this week, isn’t back by early September, Flacco will have the opportunity to start for the Jets against his old team.

Reporters asked the veteran quarterback about that possibility Sunday, questioning whether starting against the Ravens would be different than playing some other team.

Flacco admitted that “emotions are definitely crazy” when players and coaches clash with their old squads. But he added that he’s trying to force himself to stay calm.

“I’m going to try to make sure it’s not the biggest deal in the world,” he said.

During the press conference, Flacco also gave a brief update on Wilson, noting that he was a “little down” the day after the injury. He’s been in “better spirits” since the team got the diagnosis and finalized a treatment plan, Flacco said.

“Considering what happened, I think we got pretty good news,” he said.

Wilson’s surgery is scheduled for Tuesday. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Sunday that doctors will know more about how long the former BYU quarterback needs to be out once the procedure takes place.

“We’re optimistic, but he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision,” he said.