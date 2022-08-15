Facebook Twitter
Utah, BYU football both ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll; Utah State gets votes

Utes attain their highest preseason ranking ever at No. 7, while Cougars are ranked in preseason for first time since 2009

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah running back Micah Bernard gets tackled by BYU’s defense during game&nbsp;at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) gets pressured by BYU’s defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game&nbsp;at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 preseason football poll, which was released Monday.

The Utes are No. 7, while the Cougars snuck in at No. 25. This comes after Utah was No. 8 in the coaches poll released last week and BYU was unranked but received votes.

The Utah State Aggies, meanwhile, received two votes in Monday’s poll after also receiving votes in the coaches poll.

Related

This marks the fourth straight year Utah has been ranked in the preseason top 25, and seven spots higher than their previous high at the beginning of a season of No. 14 in 2019.

According to USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham will receive a $15,000 bonus for being ranked in the poll.

This is BYU’s first preseason appearance since 2009, when the Cougars ended the year 11-2 and No. 12 in the final poll. 

Utah is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team, while Oregon is No. 11 and USC is No. 14. No team from Utah State’s Mountain West Conference is ranked.

From the Big 12, BYU’s future conference, Oklahoma is No. 9, Baylor is No. 10 and Oklahoma State is No. 12.

Alabama is ranked No. 1.

Brandon Judd contributed to this story.

